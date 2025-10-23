  • home icon
Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer reveals emotional inspiration behind new album 'Locket'

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 23, 2025 17:35 GMT
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert's girlfriend Madison Beer revealed the latest inspiration behind her work. (Photos via Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Quarterback Justin Herbert and singer Madison Beer sparked relationship rumors earlier this year. The couple has since been seen out and about in the Los Angeles area. While Herbert is focused on the NFL season, Beer made an announcement this week about her own career endeavors.

Beer will be releasing her new album, "Locket" in January 2026. On Wednesday, the singer made an appearance on "The Travis Mills Show" and spoke about her latest album. Mills also asked her about the inspiration for the album name, to which she described came before she even wrote any new music.

"When I went into this one though, I knew I wanted it to be something very personal to me and tangible. I don't know why but, my brain calls the shots and I'm just a passenger, so I was like ok, 'I'm going to think of things' and I wrote down a list of things that felt like they were a part of my life naturally the list was very long. I really wanted something vintage and girly sounding and Locket was one of the words that was on there from the start. And I was like, 'I think this is the title.' " Beer said via "The Travis Mills Show"
Madison Beer went on to say that she then wrote and recorded the songs afterwards and that she and producers agreed that the songs fit the theme of a locket. Travis Mills also recognized that Beer was wearing a locket necklace during her interview, a nod to the new album.

Madison Beer visited Justin Herbert on sidelines ahead of Week 5 matchup

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has support from a new fan this season, girlfriend Madison Beer. The couple made essentially made their official debut as a couple ahead of the Chargers Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Ahead of the game, Justin Herbert greeted Madison Beer on the sidelines during pregame warmups at SoFi Stadium. The couple embraced and kissed before he greeted other members of his family and friends group in attendance.

Unfortunately for Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, they were defeated 27-10 in the Week 5 game. The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-3 and in second place of the AFC West division rankings.

