“Unless you want him to take another shot and spend some time on the IR” – NFL fans beg Justin Herbert to sit Week 3 out

Justin Herbert is one of the best young talents at quarterback in the NFL and is a possible MVP candidate. The Los Angeles Chargers superstar quarterback injured his ribs in the match against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

He tried to play through the injury in the road loss, but it was apparent that the Chargers quarterback was in pain. The Chargers are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi in Week 3.

Many NFL fans are urging the team to sit out the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year:

Joe Ali @JoeAli Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Chargers' QB Justin Herbert is expected to make a decision during pregame warm-ups about whether to take a pain-killing injection in his fractured rib cartilage to try and play vs the Jaguars, per sources. the chargers giving justin his two options

Pop @financejonE @AdamSchefter Going to say what my high school coach told me. If you can’t play without taking a shot you shouldn’t play. Let’s try to get the league to the that mfing point. Damn.. @AdamSchefter Going to say what my high school coach told me. If you can’t play without taking a shot you shouldn’t play. Let’s try to get the league to the that mfing point. Damn..

ShadyPotatoes @AndrewM78743735 @AdamSchefter This is when the Chargers need to step in and save this kid from himself. Unless you want him to take another shot and spend some time on the IR... typical Chargers... @AdamSchefter This is when the Chargers need to step in and save this kid from himself. Unless you want him to take another shot and spend some time on the IR... typical Chargers...

Maaggazine @Maaggazine05 @AdamSchefter First of all, this is the Jags, I’d trust the Chargers to win with Chase Daniel. Secondly, this is the Chargers medical staff; you are NOT safe. @AdamSchefter First of all, this is the Jags, I’d trust the Chargers to win with Chase Daniel. Secondly, this is the Chargers medical staff; you are NOT safe.

JAYFORCE @Jayforce @AdamSchefter As a Raiders fan I'd say take the shot, but objectively speaking that would NOT be the wisest idea for this young talented QB. Too early in the season, too early in his career. Take this game off @AdamSchefter As a Raiders fan I'd say take the shot, but objectively speaking that would NOT be the wisest idea for this young talented QB. Too early in the season, too early in his career. Take this game off

Other fans are urging the Chargers quarterback to avoid any injections by the team's staff, especially after what happened to Tyrod Taylor last year:

Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Chargers' QB Justin Herbert is expected to make a decision during pregame warm-ups about whether to take a pain-killing injection in his fractured rib cartilage to try and play vs the Jaguars, per sources. Friendly reminder Tyrod Taylor is currently suing this team's doctor for nearly killing him with a similar injury last year.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Chargers' QB Justin Herbert is expected to make a decision during pregame warm-ups about whether to take a pain-killing injection in his fractured rib cartilage to try and play vs the Jaguars, per sources. They almost killed Tyrod Taylor. He should just take the week off. Chase Daniel been paid for years to hold a surface tablet let him get hit for a week.

OhHenry @Oh_Henryyyy @AdamSchefter BREAKING NEWS: Footage of Tyrod Taylor, Jr. advising QB Justin Herbert to not take the pain-killing injection that would be administered by Chargers’ doctor @AdamSchefter BREAKING NEWS: Footage of Tyrod Taylor, Jr. advising QB Justin Herbert to not take the pain-killing injection that would be administered by Chargers’ doctor https://t.co/lP6JihX0wz

Should the Chargers rest Justin Herbert versus the Jaguars?

Justin Herbert

For head coach Brandon Staley, the question is: Should he rest the 24-year-old and let backup quarterback Chase Daniel start versus the Jaguars? Daniel has started five games in his 13-year NFL career, two with the Chiefs and three with the Chicago Bears.

As to the question of whether taking an injection could have Chargers fans concerned. Well, as mentioned earlier, Tyrod Taylor took an injection prior to starting against the Chiefs in the 2020 season with a similar injury that the current star quarterback is dealing with.

Before the start of that Week 2 game in 2020, Taylor was given an injection by Dr. David S. Gazzaniga. However, Taylor's lung was punctured, forcing him to miss the game as Herbert took over. Taylor is currently suing Gazzaniga for medical malpractice, asserting that the doctor was the cause of him losing his job.

All things considered, Staley could rest his starter for just this week or risk further injury by putting Justin Herbert out there at less than 100 percent. We'll see what happens as the Chargers look for their second win of the season.

