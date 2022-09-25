“Unless you want him to take another shot and spend some time on the IR” – NFL fans beg Justin Herbert to sit Week 3 out

Justin Herbert is one of the best young talents at quarterback in the NFL and is a possible MVP candidate. The Los Angeles Chargers superstar quarterback injured his ribs in the match against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.
He tried to play through the injury in the road loss, but it was apparent that the Chargers quarterback was in pain. The Chargers are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi in Week 3.
Many NFL fans are urging the team to sit out the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year:
Other fans are urging the Chargers quarterback to avoid any injections by the team's staff, especially after what happened to Tyrod Taylor last year:
Should the Chargers rest Justin Herbert versus the Jaguars?
For head coach Brandon Staley, the question is: Should he rest the 24-year-old and let backup quarterback Chase Daniel start versus the Jaguars? Daniel has started five games in his 13-year NFL career, two with the Chiefs and three with the Chicago Bears.
As to the question of whether taking an injection could have Chargers fans concerned. Well, as mentioned earlier, Tyrod Taylor took an injection prior to starting against the Chiefs in the 2020 season with a similar injury that the current star quarterback is dealing with.
Before the start of that Week 2 game in 2020, Taylor was given an injection by Dr. David S. Gazzaniga. However, Taylor's lung was punctured, forcing him to miss the game as Herbert took over. Taylor is currently suing Gazzaniga for medical malpractice, asserting that the doctor was the cause of him losing his job.
All things considered, Staley could rest his starter for just this week or risk further injury by putting Justin Herbert out there at less than 100 percent. We'll see what happens as the Chargers look for their second win of the season.
Q. Should Justin Herbert start versus the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Yes
No