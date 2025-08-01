"Justin Herbert should be worried" - NFL fans react as Trey Lance stuns in Chargers' 34-7 win vs. Lions in Hall of Fame game 

After beginning his NFL journey with the 49ers, Trey Lance spent the past two seasons as a backup on the Dallas Cowboys' QB depth chart, behind Dak Prescott. In April, he signed a one-year deal to play for the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance showcased his talent during the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Detroit Lions.The fifth-year quarterback started the preseason game for his new team. Trey Lance didn't disappoint, as he led the Lions to a 34-7 victory, playing the first three quarters.Fans reacted to Lance's debut for Jim Harbaugh's team.&quot;Justin Herbert should be worried tbh,&quot; one commented.&quot;Herbert really got his job taken by Lance,&quot; another said.&quot;QB competition brewing in LA,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Proud of Trey, he needed that moment. Hope this is the start of his groove,&quot; another said.&quot;San Francisco didn't give him enough time,&quot; one said.&quot;Oh yeah the starting QB job is his. Justin Herbert is shaking,&quot; one commented.After scoring his first touchdown pass, Lance earned the praise of 49ers insider Grant Cohn, who noted the development of the quarterback under Kyle Shanahan and Jim Harbaugh. Cohn was flabbergasted by Lance's improvements in his debut for Harbaugh.Trey Lance stats in Hall of Fame preseason game against the LionsTrey Lance helped the Chargers be the first on the scoreboard with a five-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly in the first quarter. Kimani Vidal followed up with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 at the end of the first half.Lions RB Craig Reynolds reduced the deficit by scoring a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. However, Lance's 15-yard TD pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith put the Chargers in an advantageous position.Lance was replaced by DJ Uiagalelei after three quarters. He ended the game completing 13 of 20 passes attempted, recording 120 yards and two TDs passing. The quarterback also had a 114.6 passer rating as the Chargers began their preseason with a win.Jim Harbaugh's team next takes on the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10 at SoFi Stadium.