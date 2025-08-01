  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Justin Herbert should be worried" - NFL fans react as Trey Lance stuns in Chargers' 34-7 win vs. Lions in Hall of Fame game 

"Justin Herbert should be worried" - NFL fans react as Trey Lance stuns in Chargers' 34-7 win vs. Lions in Hall of Fame game 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 01, 2025 03:07 GMT
2025 Hall Of Fame Game - Los Angeles Chargers v Detroit Lions - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
2025 Hall Of Fame Game - Los Angeles Chargers v Detroit Lions - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

After beginning his NFL journey with the 49ers, Trey Lance spent the past two seasons as a backup on the Dallas Cowboys' QB depth chart, behind Dak Prescott. In April, he signed a one-year deal to play for the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance showcased his talent during the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Ad

The fifth-year quarterback started the preseason game for his new team. Trey Lance didn't disappoint, as he led the Lions to a 34-7 victory, playing the first three quarters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Lance's debut for Jim Harbaugh's team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Justin Herbert should be worried tbh," one commented.
"Herbert really got his job taken by Lance," another said.
"QB competition brewing in LA," one wrote.
"Proud of Trey, he needed that moment. Hope this is the start of his groove," another said.
"San Francisco didn't give him enough time," one said.
Ad
"Oh yeah the starting QB job is his. Justin Herbert is shaking," one commented.

After scoring his first touchdown pass, Lance earned the praise of 49ers insider Grant Cohn, who noted the development of the quarterback under Kyle Shanahan and Jim Harbaugh. Cohn was flabbergasted by Lance's improvements in his debut for Harbaugh.

Trey Lance stats in Hall of Fame preseason game against the Lions

Trey Lance helped the Chargers be the first on the scoreboard with a five-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly in the first quarter. Kimani Vidal followed up with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 at the end of the first half.

Ad

Lions RB Craig Reynolds reduced the deficit by scoring a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. However, Lance's 15-yard TD pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith put the Chargers in an advantageous position.

Lance was replaced by DJ Uiagalelei after three quarters. He ended the game completing 13 of 20 passes attempted, recording 120 yards and two TDs passing. The quarterback also had a 114.6 passer rating as the Chargers began their preseason with a win.

Ad

Jim Harbaugh's team next takes on the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10 at SoFi Stadium.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications