  Justin Jefferson calls out Jordan Addison for missing Vikings' team walkthrough and getting benched vs. Browns

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:05 GMT
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson did not hesitate in calling out his teammate Jordan Addison for his behavior. The ex-USC star missed a team walkthrough ahead of their 21-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. This resulted in him being benched for the first quarter of the game.

In the post-game press conference, Justin Jefferson said that he had a talk with Jordan Addison about his behavior. He also talked about doing a better job of mentoring the wide receiver.

"Yeah, you know, it's a difficult situation," Jefferson said. "You know, I definitely have my words with Jordan Addison. But it's just all about growing up and just being a part of the team and knowing the stakes. And knowing that he is a valuable part of this team. So it more, you know, about the team and more about just us as a whole, not focusing individually on (Jordan Addison)."
"But for him to come out with that going on and still being able to make plays out there and finishing the game with the touchdown to get us up. It was like it was meant to happen. You know, so, he's a great player. He's a tremendous talent. I just got to do better keeping him under my wing and making sure that he has his head on straight."
Both Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson played on Sunday against the Browns. The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year recorded 123 receiving yards on seven receptions. On the other hand, Addison tallied five receptions for 41 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Justin Jefferson shares his thoughts on the Vikings' QB uncertainty amid J.J. McCarthy's injury

J.J. McCarthy missed out on his rookie debut campaign last year due to a season-ending injury. This season, he was named the starting quarterback of the Vikings. However, McCarthy ended up injuring himself once again.

Thus, the Vikings brought in backup Carson Wentz as his replacement. He took over as the QB1 in the past three games and won two of them. During a press conference ahead of Sunday's victory over the Browns, Justin Jefferson shared his perspective on the team's quarterback situation.

"To be honest, that's been my whole entire career since I've been here," Jefferson said. "Not really flinching on that type of deal, that's something I can't really control. The only thing that I can control is going out there and catching the ball, winning on my routes, making sure that I'm open for the quarterback to see."
"It really doesn't matter who is out there throwing the ball. I always have cofidence in myself, and the person throwing the ball that we're gonna make something shake. It's been difficult just trying to connect with the one quarterback and getting that relationship. But at the end of the day, my job is to go out there and catch the ball and be an open target for my quarterback."
The Vikings will enjoy some time off during their bye week before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 19.

