"So ungrateful," "Kirk Cousins disrespect": NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson's latest comments on Vikings QB play

The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson has become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL today. But what makes it even more impressive is that he has done so while playing with eight different starting quarterbacks, seven of whom have thrown him at least one touchdown.On Thursday, he was asked about his thoughts on his team's &quot;little bit of uncertainty&quot; at the position this season - Carson Wentz having impressed in two straight games in relief of sophomore JJ McCarthy, saying:“To be honest, that’s been my whole entire career since I’ve been here. Not really flinching on that type of deal, that’s something I can’t really control… It really doesn’t matter who is out there throwing the ball. I always have confidence in myself, and the person throwing the ball that we’re gonna make something shake.”Immediately, much blowback ensued against him:Les Murphy @MNsnowplowLINK@vikingzfanpage SO ungrateful. He literally had Kirk super reliable tossing him 1600 yards a year for 3 &amp;amp;amp; 1/2 seasons. I would bet having a QB as good as KC didnt hurt his chances of performing the way he has so far. Then for 8-9 games he had 3 other QB's who also fed him nicely. Then Sam.𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒂𝒉 @isaiiahxLINK@vikingzfanpage Kirk Cousins disrespectBig Country @BigCountryRanchLINK@vikingzfanpage Dude throwing shades at Captain Kirk&quot;There’s not an uncertainty at QB lol,&quot; one insisted.&quot;Bro is a dumbass. He had prime Kirk for 3.5 years,&quot; another raged.&quot;Get this diva off my team… we need more guys like Ladd (McConkey),&quot; another demanded.Justin Jefferson draws comparison from Hall of FamerWith Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson set a whole slew of &quot;youngest-to&quot; records. And while most of them were broken by Ja'Marr Chase in 2021, he still holds the following records:Most receptions (324) and receiving yards (4,825) in a player's first three seasons - more than anyone else has had in fourYoungest player (23) to lead the league in receptions and receiving yards (128 and 1,809 in 2022)Most games with at least 150 receiving yards in a player's first four seasons (eleven)Fastest player to reach 30 games with at least 100 receiving yards (62)One person who is very impressed with how fast and early &quot;Jettas&quot; has established himself as an elite wideout is Jerry Rice. In an interview with Forbes promoting his energy drink brand G.O.A.T this week, the Hall of Famer compared the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year to himself:“He pays really close attention to detail, and you can also tell that he really takes a lot of pride in his route running and what he’s able to accomplish on the football field. He wants to be that go-to guy. He wants to be that leader. Those are some of the same qualities I had when I played the game.”He continued:“He can do it all. He’s not afraid to go across the middle. He utilizes his hands, his jumping ability, his speed.”Jefferson and the Vikings' next game will be against the Cleveland Browns this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 9:30 am ET/2:30 pm BST on the NFL Network.