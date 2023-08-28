Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is at the top of his game, and some call him the NFL's best receiver. Given that he is just three years into his pro career, that might seem like an outlandish statement, but it isn't.

Jefferson, with Kirk Cousins as his quarterback, has torched just about every NFL defense that has tried to stop him, and with his contract status now coming into focus, he is about to get paid like the best in the league.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote a piece in which he detailed a conversation he had with Jefferson about his upcoming contract extension:

"When I visited with him a few weeks back, he told me his absence from parts of the offseason were about endorsement opportunities, not the contract. He did call getting a life-altering second contract."

Bree then gave an insight into what Jefferson told him.

Jefferson told Breer:

“A dream of mine. It’s been a dream since I was 7 years old. ... I’m definitely not letting that contract stuff get in the way of my team. We have to be focused on getting to the Super Bowl.”

Justin Jefferson more than deserving of blockbuster contract

Since entering the league, Jefferson has been nothing short of superb for the Vikings. In just three seasons, he has totaled 4,852 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging a cool 96.5 yards per game.

In each season, Jefferson has been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler while winning Offensive Player of the Year last season to cap off his incredible year.

Since entering the league in 2020, Jefferson has led the NFL in receiving yards and has 409 more yards than second-placed Davante Adams.

Justin Jefferson is third in targets (476) and receptions (324) and leads in yards per game (96.5) as he has stamped his authority on the NFL.

A big contract is on its way, possibly making Jefferson the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, and he deserves it.

