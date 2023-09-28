The Minnesota Vikings are 0-3 and for some, that means that the team should be looking to the future, and possibly moving on from Justin Jefferson (yes you read that right). As Jefferson is currently in negotiations with the Vikings over a new contract, due to the nature of how Minnesota's season has gone thus far, some think that Jefferson should be looking for greener pastures.

But the receiver is starting to get a little fed up with all this kind of talk, and he let that be known.

Now, given that the Vikings are 0-3, it makes getting to the playoffs rather difficult, not impossible, but difficult.

Justin Jefferson was talking to reporters and stated that he is focused on trying to get the team its first win of the season. He hinted that all the talk of the team trading pieces and looking ahead to next season is getting tiresome.

Jefferson said via ESPN:

"We're handling adversity early in the season with the turnovers and being 0-3, but there is a whole bunch of more games to go. I'm tired of people saying that we're looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that. We're focused still on this season."

"We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season. We're still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we'll be back on track."

Justin Jefferson is intent on getting Vikings back on track

In what is a rather unique twist, last season the Vikings won most of their one-score games, which was a big reason for their 13-4 record. But this season, the first three weeks have been one score games and Minnesota has lost them all. Talk about fine margins.

But despite the poor start, Justin Jefferson has been sensational and can hold his head high. Jefferson's stats through three games make for great reading. He has receiving yard totals of 150, 159, and 149 on 27 receptions along with a touchdown. That'll work, but unfortunately, no one else has come with him.

Rookie Jordan Addison has 185 yards and has the Vikings' second-highest receiving yard total. Now he is a rookie so we shouldn't expect much, but others need to help Jefferson.

The Vikings get a chance for their first win of the season when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 and we imagine that Justin Jefferson will again have himself a great game.