Justin Jefferson facing trouble after allegedly pressurizing former partner for abortion: Report

According to the Daily Mail, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is facing a paternity lawsuit from his former girlfriend, Andrea Galea. In the lawsuit filed in Essex County, New Jersey, Galea is suing the wide receiver for a paternity test, financial support for the child and healthcare.

Jefferson filed his own countersuit, also asking for a paternity test and an injunction against Galea that would prevent her from sharing any details about the child.

The baby at the center of this legal drama was born in December 2023 and the Daily Mail reportedly found out additional details about the situation involving Jefferson and Galea.

The couple reportedly met while attending LSU in 2019. While the exact timing of their breakup is unclear, the Daily Mail reported that Jefferson allegedly pressured Galea to have an abortion.

The Vikings GM has no plans to trade Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is heading for the final year of his contract. His next contract is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Ahead of the new NFL year beginning in a few weeks, Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked if the team would consider trading Jefferson. Adofo-Mensah replied by saying that wasn't even a thought:

"That is not something that's once crossed my mind. You got a blue[-chip] player, a blue[-chip] person, you try to keep as many of those as you can."

Jefferson, who dealt with rib and chest injuries in 2023, had his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. The Vikings general manager also stated that he is interested in bringing quarterback Kirk Cousins back in 2024.