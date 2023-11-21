Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wasn't activated off the injured reserve last week.

Jefferson was placed on the IR back on Oct. 10 due to a hamstring injury. He then had his 21-day practice window opened on Nov. 8 but did not get activated from the injured reserve, so what is his status for Week 12?

Justin Jefferson injury update

Justin Jefferson is dealing with a hamstring injury

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury back in October which forced him to be placed on the injured reserve.

Jefferson has been practicing for two weeks now and was considered questionable early in the week before ultimately being ruled out and remaining on the IR.

Now, ahead of Minnesota's Monday Night game in Week 12, Jefferson is once again considered questionable.

"I think that will definitely go into the decision-making process," O'Connell said. "We're right at that six-week mark or so. He's really attacked his rehab, and I think when that time comes, we'll feel comfortable with Justin being out there. I know Justin will as well. It's one of those things that knowing you have the bye, and knowing there are five critical [games] to come after that bye, we do have to be smart."

He added:

"This is a player that means a ton to our organization, both for this home stretch to try to solidify our positioning in the playoffs and still try to compete in the division as much as we possibly can, but Justin means a lot more than just these five or six games, as critical as they are. His long-term career here is the priority."

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during the Minnesota Vikings Week 5 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jefferson left the game and sought out multiple medical opinions before being placed on the injured reserve.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

Justin Jefferson is listed as questionable for the Minnesota Vikings Week 12 game on Monday Night against the Chicago Bears.

As of right now, it seems like the Vikings will be cautious with Jefferson and rest him once again with their bye week coming up in Week 13. By not playing Jefferson in Week 12, it would give the wide receiver an additional two weeks to get back to 100 percent.

However, speaking two weeks ago, Jefferson made it clear he wanted to get back out there as soon as possible.

"I love the game of football. I always say that I want to be a Hall of Famer so I can't just sit out, missing games just for the fun of it, or just because we aren't doing well. I know I have a big role on this team and I know that every chance that I get to be on that field, I want to make the most of those opportunities."

Jefferson has caught 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season.

