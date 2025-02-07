Justin Jefferson makes feelings known on Sam Darnold as Vikings mull over QB's future

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had a resurgence in his career this past season with the Vikings. After six prior seasons looking like a below-average/backup quarterback, Darnold proved this past season why he was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

With Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy being sidelined for the entire season with a serious knee injury suffered in the 2024 preseason, the QB battle that was expected to take place ended, with the team rolling with Darnold for the season.

Many people thought Darnold outperformed expectations, as he led the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season while setting career highs in all major passing categories.

With Darnold set to be a free agent this offseason, the Vikings find themselves in a difficult situation: Do they re-sign Darnold and commit to him for at least another season, or do they move on from him and let the rookie take over after returning from a serious knee injury?

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave his take during Super Bowl media week, predicting the team to re-sign Darnold while saying McCarthy will get his shot.

Jefferson said on Thursday:

"Sam, being in there the whole season this past year, having 14 wins, bringing us to the playoffs, that just doesn't happen overnight... you definitely have to keep that in the back of your mind. I feel like we're going to bring Sam back."

"I'm not sure, though, so don't take my word for it. But I think it would be good to have him back and build and to see where it goes, but I definitely think J.J. is going to have his opportunity and... I don't know."

If Sam Darnold becomes a free agent, he will likely land a lucrative deal elsewhere

Sam Darnold during the NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

If the Minnesota Vikings don't re-sign Sam Darnold, he will hit free agency and should have interest from multiple teams. There are many teams (Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, etc.) that could be looking for a new quarterback in 2025.

The Vikings hinted on Thursday that they will let Darnold test free agency as head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters shortly after winning NFL Coach of the Year that Darnold has earned the right to test free agency.

This comment from O'Connell shows that they think Darnold is worth more than a franchise tag, but it also could lead them to move on from him.

