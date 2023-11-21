Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson may be close to a return to the NFL field, but he's done with fans asking him about it. Jefferson took to X on Tuesday morning to express his displeasure with fans direct messaging him about their fantasy football teams.

The Vikings WR said that his health is far more important than their fantasy football teams. He was frank with his response as he told NFL fans that he didn't care how many messaged him, he wasn't going to plan his return around them.

"My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DON'T CARE"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jefferson's complaint about fantasy football managers comes a day after Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that the WR was progressing well in his rehabilitation.

Justin Jefferson injury update: Will Vikings WR be available in Week 12?

Just before the Minnesota Vikings' Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears, Justin Jefferson was placed on the IR with a hamstring injury. Since then, the Vikings have been without their biggest offensive weapon.

His return will be a welcome change for the offense that lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury just a few weeks ago.

Jefferson was taken off the IR last week, which opens the 21-day window for his return. Minnesota's next game is next Monday night, which is an NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears.

O'Connell didn't commit to his return on Monday, saying that Jefferson is 'questionable' for the matchup in six days. This gives more hope that he could suit up on Monday.

Jefferson's hamstring injury is not one that allows a player to typically return at 100 percent production. This is the reason the Vikings are being cautious with their wide receiver.

If Jefferson can't be ready for Monday night's matchup against the Bears, he will have one more opportunity to return the following week against the Las Vegas Raiders. If a player doesn't return in the 21-day window, he is considered out for the remainder of the season.

In Justin Jefferson's absence, Jordan Addison has increased his production in the Vikings' offense. In five games this season, he has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.