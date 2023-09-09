Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He was a first-round draft pick in 2020, and since then has dominated the league.

Jefferson is now eligible for a contract extension, and the Vikings are working with him to sort out his future soon. Due to his excellence on the field, the former LSU star is looking for a deal worth more than $30 million(Tyreek Hill's AAV) a year, and to become the highest-paid player in his position.

He was recently asked about his contract extension, and Jefferson put the Minnesota Vikings on the hot seat by saying it's up to the franchise. As per ESPN, here's what he said:

"Of course, I would want a contract to be done," Jefferson said. "But at the end of the day, it is all up to them and what the ownership wants to do with that."

"I'm in a different situation, I've done something that no one has ever done in the history of the game. So my situation is a little bit different than everyone else's."

"Of course, I'm going into my fourth year, trying to talk about contract two years early. There's so many different parts that go in towards it. That's why I leave it up to my agent and just keep my mindset on the field."

Justin Jefferson had a historic season last year and won the Offensive Player of the Year award. The Vikings won the NFC North, and without their star receiver, it would not have been possible.

As a result, he deserves to get paid, and if the franchise doesn't, there are many teams around the league who would be more than willing to do it.

Justin Jefferson would love to continue playing with Kirk Cousins

There have been a lot of speculations about this upcoming season being the last one for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. The franchise could look to draft a young quarterback next year, but as of now, Justin Jefferson would love to continue his career with Cousins.

Here's what Jefferson said about his quarterback's future:

"It's a part of the business. It's kind of really hard to say so. Of course, I would love for Kirk to continue to be my quarterback. ... But, again, I don't control that. That's up to the team and up to Kirk. But of course, I would love to have Kirk and continue my journey with Kirk."

Not only did Justin Jefferson have a great campaign last season, but so did Cousins. While leading his team to a division title, the Vikings quarterback had a passer rating of 92.5 while throwing for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 17 games.

Cousins is still 35 years old and has a lot of football left in him. He currently earns around $35 million AAV, and the quarterback could take less money to stay with the Vikings.