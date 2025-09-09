"Justin Jefferson about to request trade": NFL fans react to Vikings WR looking visibly upset on sidelines as J.J. McCarthy struggles on MNF vs. Bears

  • home icon
By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 09, 2025 02:48 GMT
NFL: AUG 09 Preseason Texans at Vikings - Source: Getty
Justin Jefferson did not look happy during the Vikings game - Source: Getty

The start of the new season for Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings was unproductive. McCarthy did not play in his rookie season due to injury, but he got a year under his belt to learn about Kevin O'Connell's offense. In his first NFL start, however, things weren't pretty.

McCarthy struggled badly against the Chicago Bears' defense, which allowed 21,7 points per game in the 2024 season. He couldn't connect with his receivers, and even Justin Jefferson, considered by many as the league's best receiver, did not produce any impact: he had just two targets for one catch and four years.

Jefferson was visibly frustrated on the sidelines, reminding fans of Tyreek Hill's attitude during the season opener from the Miami Dolphins against the Indianapolis Colts. As such, NFL fans started to speculate what was happening. Some even started to wonder whether the receiver would ask for a trade:

"Justin Jefferson about to crash out and ask for a trade", said one fan.

"Vikings need a quarterback as soon as possible. Justin Jefferson [is] demanding a trade if he has to play with this dumbass", wrote a second fan.
"Just trade Jefferson man. I can't take seeing him miserable. Let him free man," begged a third fan.
What is Justin Jefferson earning from the Vikings in the 2025 season?

Prior to the 2024 season, he signed a four-year, $140 million extension, which at the time made him the highest-paid receiver in the league. Although many other wide receivers extended their deals in 2024, he ended that offseason as the league's best-paid receiver.

He has since been surpassed by Ja'Marr Chase, from the Cincinnati Bengals, who signed a deal worth $40.25 million per year after many discussions with the franchise. Jefferson's deal already looks cheap with Micah Parsons now the highest-paid non-quarterback with an average of $47 million per year.

It was a rich deal for the player, but one that the Vikings knew they could never afford to lose. Despite their strong offensive core and the addition of Adam Thielen before the season, he's a superstar by all measurements, and his impact is massive.

