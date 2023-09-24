Justin Jefferson’s exceptional pre-game routine has fans calling Vikings star “best receiver of all time”

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson amazes NFL fans each week with his talent on the field. His speed to make plays happen and his abilities to make catches that look nearly impossible. On Sunday, Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings were gearing up for the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jefferson's pre-game routine was posted by the NFL FOX social media accounts. The Vikings wide receiver was sporting dark sunglasses inside U.S. Bank Stadium while showing off his speed and catching abilities. Once again, he made it look effortless.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year continued his pre-game exercise by practicing one-handed catches. He also did a few dashes down the field after stretching.

NFL fans on social media were quick to say that Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver of all time. Others couldn't help but compliment the wide receiver on his hands. While also saying that this warm-up was a precursor to a big game this afternoon.

The Minnesota Vikings will need quarterback Kirk Cousins to connect with Jefferson on Sunday. In hopes of ending their 0-2 skid this season.

Justin Jefferson reaches 5,000-yard receiving mark

This is just the fourth season in the NFL for wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Yet, the 24-year-old has already reached an important milestone in his career. In the Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jefferson surpassed the 5,000 receiving yard mark. It took the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver just 52 games to accomplish that feat.

He tied Hall of Fame wide receiver Lance Alworth, who played for the San Diego Chargers, who also did so in 52 games.

Through two weeks this season, Jefferson has 20 receptions for 309 receiving yards. He has yet to catch a touchdown this season. Although Minnesota's defense has struggled to put enough points on the board, the wide receiver looks to be on pace to break 1,000 receiving yards again this season.

In 2022, on his way to the Offensive Player honors, he hit a career-high 1,809 receiving yards and a career-high 128 catches.

To put Justin Jefferson's accomplishments in perspective, there's another startling statistic. In just his fourth NFL season, the wide receiver already has more receiving yards than any player that has ever played for the Chicago Bears.

A stat that Minnesota Vikings fans are sure to celebrate over their NFC North rivals.