Justin Jefferson's potential $100,000,000 deal could impact CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation: Report

Justin Jefferson is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Like many superstar players in this situation, he is reportedly seeking a new deal before the start of the upcoming season.

Whenever he eventually signs a new deal, it is expected to be one of the largest non-quarterback contracts in NFL history. He has already accumulated nearly 400 receptions and 6,000 yards in just four seasons, becoming one of the best overall players in the entire league.

In a Sports Illustrated article, Albert Breer recently outlined the developing situation. He explained that whether or not Jefferson gets a massive contract is not really the question; it's more about just how much he will command on his way to likely signing the biggest wide receiver contract in NFL history.

Breer explained that two years ago, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, and A.J. Brown all did deals with guarantees around the $70 million range over their first three years. He predicted that due to Jefferson's elite value, he should far surpass that number and could even be the first wide receiver ever to get nine figures in guaranteed money.

Breer continued to outline that while Justin Jefferson is expected to set a new standard for wide receiver contracts, other stars like CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk could be impacted by the situation. They are probably unlikely to exceed his contract, so his new deal could potentially impact the market for their own negotiations. Based on what other wide receivers have received this year, that market could be enormous.

How the 2024 NFL offseason could impact Justin Jefferson's contract

The market for wide receivers has been increasing rapidly as players in this position receive massive new contracts. This trend continued during the 2024 NFL offseason with Amon-Ra St. Brown and A.J. Brown.

They joined Tyreek Hill as the only wide receivers to sign contracts worth at least $30 million in AAV. Both of them also broke records by becoming the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history in terms of total guaranteed money when they signed their contracts.

A.J. Brown currently tops both lists with $32 million in AAV and $84 million in guaranteed money. Justin Jefferson is reportedly expected to surpass both numbers. According to Breer, he could sign for as high as $100 million in guarantees.