  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Justin Jefferson sends 3-word message to Oscar Piastri after winning Miami Grand Prix

Justin Jefferson sends 3-word message to Oscar Piastri after winning Miami Grand Prix

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 05, 2025 03:45 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - Source: Getty
Justin Jefferson congratulates Oscar Piastri on winning F1 Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Justin Jefferson was among a number of current and former NFL players who were trackside for the FIrmula 1 Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. On Sunday, McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the main race and celebrated by doing the griddy.

Ad

The Minnesota Vikings star wideout, who is fond of doing the touchdown celebration, had a simple response:

"OSCARRRRRR!!! LETS GOOOOO"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During the post-race presser, Piastri revealed that it came from a bet that he lost:

“I met Justin Jefferson on Thursday who has essentially made the griddy world famous and I stupidly made a bet with him that if I won the race I’d do one for him. After qualifying yesterday ... I thought that it was definitely not going to be needed.”
Ad

He also assured that, given the poor quality of the attempt, it would be both his first and last:

“So that was my first attempt at a griddy live on world TV. I stayed true to the bet but that’s the one and only time you’re doing to see me doing that.”

In other off-field news, Jefferson was recently announced to be hosting a youth camp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on May 24.

Ad

Justin Jefferson likes Vikings' draft haul

During that same weekend, Bleacher Report caught up with Justin Jefferson for a trackside interview. While it was dominated by Shedeur Sanders' "crazy" draft slide, he also had a blunt assessment of his team's decisions at the event despite admittedly not watching it:

"I'm gonna say the Vikings won it. I'm not a big fan of watching the draft. I feel like it doesn't really matter. It all depends on who brings fire to their team and who makes the most of their opportunities."
Ad
Ad

For further context, the Vikings drafted only five players, headlined by Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th overall pick. Most of their picks had been traded beforehand.

The other players selected by the franchise were Maryland wideout Tai Felton (102nd), Georgia defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram Dawkins (139th), Penn State linebacker Kobe King (201st), and Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew (202nd).

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications