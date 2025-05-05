Justin Jefferson sends 3-word message to Oscar Piastri after winning Miami Grand Prix

Justin Jefferson was among a number of current and former NFL players who were trackside for the FIrmula 1 Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. On Sunday, McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the main race and celebrated by doing the griddy.

Ad

The Minnesota Vikings star wideout, who is fond of doing the touchdown celebration, had a simple response:

"OSCARRRRRR!!! LETS GOOOOO"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During the post-race presser, Piastri revealed that it came from a bet that he lost:

“I met Justin Jefferson on Thursday who has essentially made the griddy world famous and I stupidly made a bet with him that if I won the race I’d do one for him. After qualifying yesterday ... I thought that it was definitely not going to be needed.”

Ad

He also assured that, given the poor quality of the attempt, it would be both his first and last:

“So that was my first attempt at a griddy live on world TV. I stayed true to the bet but that’s the one and only time you’re doing to see me doing that.”

In other off-field news, Jefferson was recently announced to be hosting a youth camp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on May 24.

Ad

Justin Jefferson likes Vikings' draft haul

During that same weekend, Bleacher Report caught up with Justin Jefferson for a trackside interview. While it was dominated by Shedeur Sanders' "crazy" draft slide, he also had a blunt assessment of his team's decisions at the event despite admittedly not watching it:

"I'm gonna say the Vikings won it. I'm not a big fan of watching the draft. I feel like it doesn't really matter. It all depends on who brings fire to their team and who makes the most of their opportunities."

Ad

Ad

For further context, the Vikings drafted only five players, headlined by Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th overall pick. Most of their picks had been traded beforehand.

The other players selected by the franchise were Maryland wideout Tai Felton (102nd), Georgia defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram Dawkins (139th), Penn State linebacker Kobe King (201st), and Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew (202nd).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"