Justin Jefferson sets record straight on Vikings’ QB plans amid uncertainty around Sam Darnold - “Truly doesn’t matter”

By Rob Gullo
Modified Mar 03, 2025 20:18 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty
Sam Darnold (left) and Justin Jefferson (right) for the Minnesota Vikings. (Credits: Getty)

Justin Jefferson doesn't care who is throwing him the ball this season.

The Minnesota Vikings enter the offseason with a quarterback dilemma. Sam Darnold (who led them to the playoffs with a 14-3 record last season) is set to enter free agency and second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to return from the knee injury that sidelined him all last season.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, Jefferson spoke with McAfee about the Vikings QB situation heading into the 2025 season. He said he isn't sure who the team's quarterback will be, but he's going to ball out and make the most of his opportunities.

"I'm not sure who the quarterback is going to be," Jefferson said. "And just like I said last year, you know, it truly doesn't matter personally to me. You know, it doesn't matter who's going to throw me that ball out. I'm going to make the most of my opportunities. I'm going to try to make him look the best quarterback in the whole NFL. Just, you know, making the contested catches, making those catches that look difficult be easy.
"So just having that confidence in me, and just, you know, creating that connection with the quarterback, no matter who the quarterback is going to be, that's the main part. And just, you know, just having that confidence in each other to, you know, when it's all said and done and it's getting crunch time they know who to go, who to come to you."
The four-time All-Pro wide receiver is confident that whoever is the team's quarterback, he will have a productive season.

Will the Minnesota Vikings roll with J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold heading into the 2025-2026 season?

JJ McCarthy, left, Sam Darnold, right, during an NFL game for the Minnesota Vikings. (Credits: Getty)
While the Minnesota Vikings are in a difficult position regarding Sam Darnold and JJ McCarthy this offseason, it seems the writing is already on the wall with the team turning their recovering second-year quarterback.

During Super Bowl week, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Darnold has "earned the right" to become a free agent and test the market. He wants Darnold to get a fair chance of being paid a lucrative contract, which a few teams will offer him.

On Monday, CBS Sports published an article predicting that the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants would land Sam Darnold in free agency. Both teams were interested in Matthew Stafford before he reworked his deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

The rumor/belief is that the Vikings will move on from Darnold. Do you think the Vikings will move on from Sam Darnold?

Edited by William Paul
