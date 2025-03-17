Justin Reid makes feelings clear on signing Saints' $31,500,000 contract after leaving Chiefs in free agency

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid left the Super Bowl 59 runner-ups this offseason. After contributing to coach Andy Reid's defense and securing two Super Bowl titles in the last three years, Reid has now signed with the New Orleans Saints.

This three-year contract is valued at $31.5 million, with $22.25 million guaranteed. Reid expressed his excitement about the deal on "Up & Adams" on Monday, saying:

"I feel pretty good. I'm really excited about how the situation unfolded. Free agency is always so crazy because you never know where things are going to end up, but it ended up working out in a really great way."

Reid proved his defensive mettle in the 2024 season with the Chiefs, recording 61 solo tackles and two interceptions. The Saints have been active this offseason, restructuring contracts and making strategic signings for Kellen Moore to bolster his roster for the 2025 NFL season.

Justin Reid almost became an Eagle after Super Bowl 59 loss

Justin Reid shared that he was very close to joining the Philadelphia Eagles after his team lost to them in the Super Bowl.

"Pretty close, actually. Just because me and the defensive backs coach there [Possibly Christian Parker] have a really good relationship. The defensive system was the same defensive system that I ran at Stanford. That whole Vic Fangio system, I know it pretty well.

"The conversations were pretty intense. The only drawback was they were so limited in cap space that we couldn’t make a deal that made sense. But the conversation was happening," the 28-year-old added.

Reid's new contract ranks 16th among safeties. He joins a struggling New Orleans team that went 5-12 in 2024. The Louisiana native will form a veteran safety duo with Tyrann Mathieu.

Reid believes they can contend in the upcoming season. However, missing out on a Super Bowl-caliber team like the Eagles might sting, but earning $10.5 million annually isn’t a bad consolation.

