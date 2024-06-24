Justin Reid to take over Harrison Butker's role? Chiefs S reveals plans following NFL kickoff rule change

The new NFL kickoff rule will have special teams looking a bit different this upcoming season. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will have safety Justin Reid taking the place of kicker Harrison Butker.

Reid appeared on the "Green Light" podcast with Chris Long and confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs will be utilizing his experience kicking for kickoffs this upcoming season.

“The advantage for us is that if I'm doing the job—which is what we're planning on doing—then I can fill that last gap, so it makes it a little bit easier and nobody needs to win two gaps.”-Reid told Long via the Green Light podcast

Justin Reid continued by saying that the decision for him to do kickoffs instead of Harrison Butker will keep the kicker healthy. Reid said that it's more important for Butker to be healthy for field goal attempts which could affect the outcome of games, rather than a kickoff.

“We're in a great place with it. Although I know he can make some tackles, I think he's excited to preserve himself, and we can use him where we really need him, which is those fourth-quarter situations to go nail a 60-yard field goal and win the game. It would be devastating to try and trot a guy out there who's still nicked up from trying to make a tackle in the second quarter.”-Justin Reid

Justin Reid gained NFL experience as a kicker in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Butker suffered a sprained ankle early in the game and Reid was tabbed as his replacement in the first half. He was successful on one of two extra points as well as a touchback.

Butker returned in the second half but, the Kansas City Chiefs retained Reid for kickoffs the rest of the game. He ended up kicking three more for touchbacks, however now with more practice, the Super Bowl champions appear to be confident that Reid will get the job done.

What is the new NFL kickoff rule change?

In March 2024, the NFL approved a new rule change to kickoffs that will begin at the start of the 2024 season. This new change is expected to allow for more kickoff returns and fewer injuries on special teams.

On kickoffs, the ball will now be placed at the kicker's own 35-yard line. The other members of the kicking team will then stand on the other team's 40-yard line. The receiving team will then line up on their own 35-yard line.

Once the ball is kicked, the kicker and the returner are allowed to begin running, everyone else on the field must remain in their place until the ball is either caught or hits the ground. Since there are likely to be more kickoff returns, kickers would be in a position to make more tackles, which is the reason the Chiefs are prone to use a safety rather than a kicker to kick the ball.

Onside kicks will now only be allowed in the fourth quarter and a team must announce that they are doing so to prevent any surprise scenarios.