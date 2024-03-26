NFL hybrid kickoff rule explained: How NFL is looking to emulate XFL strategy for kickoffs

The NFL is making sweeping changes to the kickoff. It's something they've been working on for a while, and it just got approved. Several years ago, kickoffs were altered to try and limit the frequency of them since so many injuries occur on them, and they've taken it a step further and will emulate the XFL in a one-year trial run.

Explaining every change with the new NFL Kickoff Rule

Alignment

The alignment on kickoffs will be very different. The formation will look totally unfamiliar to football fans, as 10 players on the kicking team and at least nine players on the receiving team must line up five yards apart.

The placekicker will tee up the ball from his own 35-yard line. The rest of the kicking team will be on the other team’s 40-yard line. The receiving team’s nine or 10 blockers (there can be two return men) will line up on their own 35-yard line.

Landing Zone

Kick returns will change vastly under new NFL kickoff rules

The ball must land in the landing zone, which is between the 20-yard line and the end zone. It can go for a touchback, which now places the ball at the 30-yard line, but anything that lands out of bounds or ahead of the 20-yard line will be a penalty and result in the receiving team taking the ball from the 40-yard line.

Movement

The kicker and the returners are free to move at any point once the ball is kicked. Everyone else must remain still until the ball gets back to the returner or hits the ground. Once that happens, they can begin blocking or trying to tackle the ball carrier.

Onside kicks

Per the new rules, onside kicks are quite limited. They can only be used if the team is trailing in the fourth quarter. Teams also have to declare they're trying it and there will be no surprise onsides anymore.

Miscellaneous

This is only a one-year trial, and the NFL will gather data. If they deem it to be successful, this very well could be a long-term change. If it doesn't, they will either revert to old kickoff formats or try to tweak it even further.

How penalties impact kickoff positioning

Should any penalties occur that need to be applied to the kickoff, only the kicker moves. Everyone else remains where they are, but the kicker would be able to move up the five yards or whatever it is to kick from there.

Kickoff scenarios and landing zone, explained

For example, if there's a five-yard offside penalty that is applied to the kickoff, the kicker would move up five yards and kick from his own 40-yard line. That will make him a lot closer to the formation of the other players, but it also makes his kick easier.

If the kicking team incurs a penalty, he will have to move back. This would then make it a lot harder to get the ball into the landing zone, which could result in the penalty placing the ball in extremely favorable field position.

What NFL kickoff change could look like

The NFL kickoff change could look like the XFL. If any fans have checked out their games, the kickoff is slow to start, but it rarely results in touchbacks. The kickoffs also don't see a ton of injuries, which is the NFL's goal.

The kickoff is much more exciting there than it is in the NFL, where some games don't even have a single return. This should bring some skill into the play and a lot more excitement.

How NFL kickoff rule changes impact the game

Field position will be the most affected aspect of football from this rule change. For starters, touchbacks are no longer as desirable, since the ball would go out to the 30-yard line instead.

Furthermore, kick returns will likely happen almost every single play. Since players can't move until the ball is caught, the return man will be able to catch the ball somewhere around the 10 yard line and not have any defenders for about 20 yards in front of him, allowing for a decent return at least.