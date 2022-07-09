WATCH: Justin Timberlake hilariously ducks away from celebrating with Travis Kelce after nailing a long putt 

Hollywood star Justin Timberlake could handle a long putt at the 2022 American Century Championship. What JT couldn't handle was a 6′ 5″, 260lbs Travis Kelce barging towards him to celebrate the shot

In hilarious fashion, Timberlake could be seen ducking away after a chest bump from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. The 10-time Grammy Award winner took a few steps away from Kelce, braced himself, and then went back in for a neat side-bump celebration. You can watch it below:

Justin Timberlake and Travis Kelce are among several celebrities participating in the annual charity golf tournament - American Century Championship. Taking place in Edgewood, South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, the charity tournament will run through to Sunday, July 10.

This year, the tournament will benefit the Stowers Institute of Medical Research. It has a purse of $600,000, with the winner taking $125,000.

Kelce will be participating in the tournament for a third time. Last year, the former Super Bowl champ had a poor showing, finishing 66th. This time around, he fared better, tying for 46th place at the end of Day 1.

Travis Kelce led his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, who had a poor day on the course. Mahomes is tied for the 52nd spot with a score of -1. The Chiefs quarterback did finish the day on a high note, scoring a birdie at No. 18.

He posted this message after the end of the first round:

"Worst round of golf I played in a long time! But great way to end it! See y’all tomorrow!"

As for Justin Timberlake, the 44-year-old ended the day tied for 37th with a score of 7. NHL's TJ Oshie took the top spot, scoring 21 through 18 holes.

Justin Timberlake, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes show off basketball skills at golf tournament

Apart from golf, the trio of Justin Timberlake, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes also put on a basketball show for the fans. Taking turns at what looked like a three-pointer, Mahomes can be seen draining his shot on his first and only attempt. Meanwhile, JT missed his first shot, but came roaring back to score on his second attempt.

Unfortunately for the fans, reigning NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry, who is also competing in the golf tournament, wasn't there to flex his shooting skills. Curry did, however, flex his skills in golf, leaving behind the aforementioned trio at the end of Day 1. The 34-year-old finished the first round tied at 10th, with a score of 16.

Day 2 will start Saturday at 2.30 PM ET. Live stream of the action will be available on Peacock and fuboTV.

