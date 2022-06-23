Ranking the 5 greatest NFL tight ends of all time ft. Rob Gronkowski 

Tight ends is one of the positions in NFL that require the most diverse skill sets. The best ones in history are able to produce like a wide receiver in their offensive passing scheme while contributing as an important blocker in the rushing attack.

There are currently nine tight ends enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and there are, at least, a couple more that will be inducted in the relatively near future. Of all the greats who have played the position, here are, arguably, the five best in NFL history.

#5 - Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is not just one of the best tight ends in this current generation of players, but his receiving statistics have been as good as any wide receiver in the NFL over the last decade.

He is currently averaging 88 receptions for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns per season as he continues his dominance ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Kelce has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last seven seasons and has been chosen as an All-Pro in each of the last six seasons. He is already one of the most productive tight ends ever and he is still going.

#4 - Kellen Winslow, San Diego Chargers

Kellen Winslow, Image Credit: USA Today

Kellen Winslow is widely credited with revolutionizing the position. He transitioned them from mostly blockers into potential offensive weapons that could be utilized like receivers and create difficult defensive matchups for their opponents.

Kevin Gallagher @KevG163 Kellen Winslow '80, the first All-Pro season for the #Chargers stud, PFHOF tight end Kellen Winslow '80, the first All-Pro season for the #Chargers stud, PFHOF tight end https://t.co/vYBW0qFtf4

During his time with the San Diego Chargers, Winslow was selected to five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. He led the entire NFL in receptions twice while eclipsing 1,000 yards in three seasons during an era where that was unheard of for a tight end.

#3 - Antonio Gates, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates

Antonio Gates is one of the most consistently dominant tight ends in NFL history. He eclipsed 50 receptions and 500 receiving yards in 13 consecutive seasons, including a stretch where he exceeded 700 receiving yards in eight consecutive seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers @chargers Antonio Gates calls it a career.



GOAT, period. Antonio Gates calls it a career. GOAT, period. https://t.co/epugVtD5ep

During his peak career, Gates was selected to the Pro Bowl for eight consecutive seasons, while also being chosen as an All-Pro in five of them, including three straight first-team selections. His 116 career touchdown receptions are the most ever for a tight end.

#2 - Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, where he was a crucial contributor to winning three Super Bowl rings. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times while also being chosen as a first-team All-Pro four times.

Gronkowski spent the final two years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he added a fourth Super Bowl ring to his legacy. In total, he has exceeded 65 receptions, 1,050 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in four different seasons each during his legendary career.

#1 - Tony Gonzalez, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez

Tony Gonzalez is the greatest tight end in NFL history. His accomplishments were unmatched by any other player at the position as he dominated for nearly two decades consecutively. He owns the majority of the all-time receiving records among tight ends, including 1,325 receptions for 15,127 yards.

Gonzalez was selected to the Pro Bowl an incredible 14 times, including a stretch of 10 consecutive appearances. He was selected to 10 All-Pro teams, including being chosen to the first team six times. He is truly an NFL legend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far