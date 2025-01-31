Justin Tucker contract: Exploring Ravens kicker's guarantees

Justin Tucker was once touted as one of the best kickers in NFL history, known for his uncanny ability to fit field goals from at least 60 yards. However, after recent developments, he could become a pariah - and his contract situation is not helping matters.

Should the Ravens decide to absolve themselves from having to handle Tucker and release him, doing so will be rather easy. According to Spotrac, while the kicker still has three years and $13.5 million left on the record-breaking $24-million contract extension that he signed in 2023, none of the money is guaranteed.

"K Justin Tucker has 3 years, $13.5M remaining on his contract with the #Ravens, but none of it is guaranteed. His 73.3% FG rate in 2024 was the lowest of his career (by a lot)."

The organization does have some incentive to cut him: 2024 saw him post his worst field goal percentage ever - 73.3%, with his misses garnering national attention.

In particular, in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Ravens' last game before their bye week, Tucker missed three kicks for the first time in his career: two field goals and an extra point, playing a major role in the 19-24 loss. After the game, he called the result "crushing" and promised improvement in the next outing.

"We're going to turn over every stone, and I will do that, individually, for sure, just to address any and all issues I may have with my technique, anything tangible, anything concrete that I can make it a point to remedy," he said (via Baltimore Ravens).

He was also defended by his teammates and head coach John Harbaugh after his disappointing performance against the Eagles.

Justin Tucker is at the center of controversy with sexual assault allegations

On Thursday, reports surfaced that the one-time Super Bowl champion and multiple-time Pro Bowler was facing accusations of sexual assault. More specifically, six masseuses claimed that Justin Tucker exposed his genitals, made inappropriate contact with them, and/or ejaculated on the massage table. At least two spas have also claimed to have banned him from their premises.

Tucker and his lawyers deny the allegations, calling them "unequivocally false" and "an utterly fictitious and baseless claim." The NFL and the Baltimore Ravens also issued statements on the allegations.

Ravens: “We are aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker as well as his response. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

NFL: "We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter."

The allegations were first reported by The Baltimore Banner on Thursday.

