WATCH: Colin Kaepernick labelled "bum" by a fan outside Madison Square Garden

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has had to deal with a lot over the last couple of years. Now, after attending a New York Knicks NBA game, the 34-year-old was heckled by a fan outside the stadium.

Kaepernick was being escorted to his car, following the game, with numerous people surrounding the former quarterback. One fan can be heard saying:

"You're a bum. You could never throw a football," the fan said. "You're a bum. Get in that car."

Kaepernick was simply trying to enjoy a night out, watching basketball. Unfortunately, a fan decided to make it a less than happy experience for the 34-year-old.

Colin Kaepernick still out of the NFL

Kaepernick courtside as Madison Square Garden

Taking a knee back in 2016 during the National Anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice was the beginning of the end for the 34-year-old's career in the NFL.

Despite his reasons for kneeling, many still felt that the quarterback should have stood for "The Star-Spangled Banner," and this caused a stir among the NFL fanbase. Kaepernick's contract with the 49ers was not renewed ahead of the 2017 NFL season, and he has not played in the NFL since.

While essentially feeling like he has been exiled by the league, Kaepernick still harbors a desire to return to the NFL; however, after five years in the wilderness, if a team has not picked him up by now, then, in all likelihood, his NFL career is over.

His protest against police brutality and racial injustice was supposed to shine a light on the issues he felt needed to be spotlighted. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of his NFL career.

It has been discussed that the same fate could befall former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores who filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams in particular (Denver Broncos, New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins) for alleged racism and lack of integrity in their hiring practices. Flores has essentially given up his NFL coaching career to stand up against what was happening to him.

His talent was undeniable, becoming one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. He took the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season before losing to Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.

That season, the 34-year-old 49ers quarterback led his team to a 12-4 record and threw 21 touchdowns to just five interceptions while rushing for over 500 yards and four touchdowns. It was his best season in the NFL.

The 34-year-old is still in good shape, and he is holding out hope that a phone call from an NFL team will come, and he will, once again, be back on the field doing what he loves.

