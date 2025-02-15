Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones makes feelings clear on crushing Super Bowl loss: "We've been so spoiled over the last three years"

Super Bowl LIX did not go according to plan for the Kansas City Chiefs. The four-time Super Bowl champions were down 27-0 at one point in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving rise to fears that they could get shut out on the biggest stage of them all.

Luckily, that didn't come to pass and Patrick Mahomes still managed to put some points on the board with Xavier Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins, but it was a case of too little too late as the Eagles sacked him six times to put the brakes on the Chiefs' offense. The Eagles built up such a mammoth lead that they even managed to get backup QB Kenny Pickett on the field for a few minutes.

When all was said and done, the Chiefs were crestfallen on the sideline as the Eagles celebrated their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. Cameras captured the state of the Chiefs players after the crushing loss, where defensive tackle Chris Jones sent a message to his teammates:

“We can build off of this. These are valuable lessons. When you lose, you learn. You learn a lot. We’ve been so spoiled over the last three years. All we know is winning.”

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs go from here after Super Bowl LIX?

For starters, Andy Reid and his coaching team will have to figure out how they let Mahomes get sacked six times at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles' defense was all gas no brakes last Sunday as they shut out the offense in the first half.

The Chiefs will also have to figure out how to get stronger in the trenches and they won't have to look too far to solve that issue. The Eagles built arguably the most complete roster in the playoffs this year but they started off by strengthening in the trenches and building from there.

The Chiefs have the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to start with. In his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda's resident draft expert Tony Pauline has the Chiefs going with Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery, terming it as "purely a need pick."

