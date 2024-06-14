Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring features major error from 2023 NFL season: Report 

The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVIII rings in a star-studded event on Thursday night. The team celebrated their second consecutive Super Bowl win and the rings are etched with stats and moments from the 2023 NFL season.

It appears there may have been one mistake in the creation of the Super Bowl rings. Photos posted on X show that inside the ring is a list of scores from each of the Kansas City Chiefs playoff games.

It became apparent to many who viewed the photos that there was a mistake with the Miami Dolphins playoff seeding. The ring shows the Dolphins as a seven-seed in the AFC playoffs, which is incorrect; Miami was the sixth seed in the conference.

The photos posted on social media are just renderings so there is a slight chance that the graphic is incorrect and not the ring. If the rings were etched incorrectly, the reality of a correction being made is unlikely, as the cost of fixing each one would be expensive.

Taylor Swift joins Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony virtually

Taylor Swift is currently on the European leg of "The Eras Tour" and performed in Liverpool, England, on Thursday night. Although she was on a different continent and couldn't attend the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony, she still found a way to join in on the fun.

Chiefs' wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.'s girlfriend Chariah shared glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram Live, and Swift tuned in. She left a comment saying she was 'joining the party from Liverpool' after her latest tour stop.

"Joining the party from Liverpool...Lets GOOOOOO."

She also left another comment about her excitement that Mecole Hardman Jr. re-signed with the Chiefs for another year.

"AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE."

After sending congratulations and enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony from across the pond, she left one more comment that it was late and that she had to go.

"Gotta go to sleep it's so late here love you guys."

Travis Kelce wore a red suit for the big event.