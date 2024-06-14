  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany recaps Chiefs' dazzling Super Bowl ring ceremony feat. Travis Kelce (PHOTOS)

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany recaps Chiefs' dazzling Super Bowl ring ceremony feat. Travis Kelce (PHOTOS)

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 14, 2024 15:23 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

All the Kansas City Chiefs players gathered on Thursday night in Kansas City for the Super Bowl 2024 ring ceremony. Even though it was a private ceremony, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn't back off from sharing an inside look at the event.

Brittany took to her Instagram to share a recap of how the celebrations went, sharing pictures of not just Patrick Mahomes but his best friend Travis Kelce as well. In one clip that Brittany shares, Mahomes appeared excited about opening his box of Super Bowl rings.

The Sports Illustrated model also shared a picture of a cute miniature of Travis Kelce, with the Chiefs tight end in the background.

"Is this Travis?" Brittany wrote in the caption.
also-read-trending Trending

Moreover, she also reshared Instagram posts with pictures of her posing with Patrick Mahomes on the red carpet.

Talking about their outfit, Mahomes wore a black suit paired with tinted black sunglasses and silver chains. As for Brittany Mahomes, she was spotted flaunting a red beaded fringe dress from Gemy Maalouf.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife, Brittany, recaps Chiefs&#039; dazzling Super Bowl ring ceremony (Image Source: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, recaps Chiefs' dazzling Super Bowl ring ceremony (Image Source: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)

The Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony came just a day after Tom Brady's Patriot Hall of Fame induction. Patrick Mahomes also paid tribute to Tom Brady during the induction ceremony; however, the Chiefs quarterback was booed during his speech.

Hours before attending the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony, Mahomes attended the team's mandatory minicamp.

Brittany Mahomes fangirls over Patrick Mahomes as QB starts minicamp

Brittany Mahomes couldn't help but gush over husband Patrick Mahomes' snapshots from the practice session on Tuesday. Brittany shared three emojis that expressed her reaction to Mahomes' snapshot. The three emojis include a "yum" emoji, a drooling face emoji, and a smiling face emoji with hearts.

Patrick Mahomes charms wife Brittany Mahomes as QB begins Chiefs minicamp (Image Source: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)
Patrick Mahomes charms wife Brittany Mahomes as QB begins Chiefs minicamp (Image Source: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)

The reaction came a day after Mahomes and Brittany were spotted attending the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

Brittany Mahomes wasn't always a Kansas City Chiefs fan. Before Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017, she supported another team. During an interview with PEOPLE, Brittany Mahomes revealed being a Steelers fan. However, she changed alliances when Patrick joined the Chiefs.

