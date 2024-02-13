Kanye West made $19,300,000 in Yeezy sales with bizarre Super Bowl ad during Chiefs-49ers showdown: Report

Kanye West is currently one of the most widely hated people in the world.

His music has taken a bizarre turn towards the uncannily religious, and his antisemitic comments have caused major companies like Adidas and Spotify to sever ties with him. Meanwhile, his marriage to Kim Kardashian seemed to be going well at first, but it also soon dissipated in grand fashion.

Yet the man currently known as Ye still finds ways to keep himself in the spotlight. Recently, he did a very minimalist Super Bowl ad that he and his team now claim turned in a $ 19.3 million profit for the Yeezy brand:

Body language expert analyzes Kanye West's all-covering disguise at Super Bowl LVIII

It was not just the ad that garnered Kanye West widespread mockery. At the game itself, cameras spotted him wearing a mask that completely covered his head and face.

According to Judi James, a body language expert, this was a deliberate choice to avoid seeing these certain people who have been involved in his past and anyone associated with them:

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

Kardashian's current partner, Odell Beckham Jr.

Taylor Swift, whom he notoriously interrupted at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and has been vocally critical of ever since

She told the Daily Mirror:

"In his Darth Vader-chic, with his crucifix face mask in place to hide any trace of emotions like wariness or anxiety at the prospect of bumping into either his ex, her current man or even the woman he has dissed in the past, Kanye seems to have delegate all that expressing of tension onto his current wife Bianca (Censori)."

Censori herself was clad in a black outfit that covered everything but her face. And James believes that is a major show of cowardice on West's part:

"When a man takes his current wife to a gathering that includes his ex wife and her new love interest and then proceeds to render himself invisible, making his current wife's facial expressions visible to the world it might not look like the bravest move in the book."

Kardashian was also in attendance at the game but without Beckham Jr.