Kanye West’s rep claps back at rumors of Taylor Swift’s role in kicking rapper out of Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas

The alleged dispute between Kanye West and Taylor Swift began in 2009 when he interrupted her acceptance speech at MTV's VMAs to say he thought Beyonce deserved the award instead. Through the years, Swift has made references to "haters" in her songs, which many believe were directed toward West and now ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Did their long-running issues with each other boil over at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas? Rumors that Swift had Kanye West kicked out of the stadium because he planned to "photobomb" her have circulated in recent days. West is claiming that the rumor is false.

TMZ reached out to Kanye West for a comment on the speculation, and his spokesperson responded by saying that it is a "completely fabricated rumor."

Taylor Swift has not commented on the supposed incident between the two at the Super Bowl.

Brandon Marshall claims Taylor Swift had Kanye West kicked out of Allegiant Stadium

Taylor Swift attended Super Bowl LVIII just as she had done throughout the season to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The big game, however, was a star-studded event, and Swift was just one of many celebrities in attendance.

On Monday, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall claimed on his I Am Athlete's "Paper Route" podcast that the rapper bought tickets to the Super Bowl. Marshall said West intentionally bought seats right in front of Swift's suite so he could "photobomb" her every time the broadcast panned to her.

He also allegedly had a mask with his signature logo that he would wear so everyone knew who he was. Marshall alleges that West would try to gain exposure, knowing the CBS broadcast would show the singer in her suite throughout the game.

"Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of her booth. He had a mask on with his logo on the mask -- typical Kanye," Brandon Marshall said. "Taylor Swift gets (expletive) off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium. He was trying to leverage her celebrity."

Marshall accidentally referred to Taylor Swift as singer Katy Perry first and then corrected himself. Marshall then stated that the singer didn't want any drama with West during the game and had him removed from Allegiant Stadium before kick-off.