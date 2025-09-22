Kay Adams drops 1-word reaction to Colts owner Kalen Jackson’s boss-girl fit in tan boots for Week 3 game vs. Titans

Before the Week 3 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Kalen Jackson, one of the team’s new owners, shared a few photos of herself walking on the field. She wore a beige top, blue skirt, white suit jacket, gold jewelry, tan boots and carried a bright blue bag.NFL host Kay Adams saw the post and left a one-word comment:“FITTT.”Jackson, 38, is one of three daughters of former Colts owner Jim Irsay, who passed away in May. After his death, ownership of the team was passed to Jackson and her sisters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Casey Foyt.The Colts have been owned by the Irsay family since 1972, when their grandfather, Robert Irsay, bought the team for $19 million. Jim took over in 1997 and helped grow the team’s value from $227 million in 1998 to $5.9 billion today.Each of the three daughters owns a third of the team, making them some of the richest female sports owners in the world. Forbes estimates each sister is worth around $1.9 billion.How did the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans play out?The Indianapolis Colts won the matchup 41-20 over the Tennessee Titans, improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2009. The Titans dropped to 0-3 and have now lost nine straight games dating back to last season.The Colts never trailed. On the third play of the game, cornerback Kenny Moore intercepted Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown.Running back Jonathan Taylor had 102 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 228 yards and a touchdown.The Colts led 17-3 after the first quarter. Tyquan Lewis had two of the team’s four sacks, and Grover Stewart blocked a 62-yard field goal just before halftime.The Titans were missing four starters and their only highlights came late in the game with two long touchdown drives when the outcome was already in the books. Ward finished with 219 passing yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard added a 1-yard rushing score.Also Read: “Pathetic coaching at its finest”: Calls mount for Brian Callahan to be fired by Titans after questionable game management in 20-41 loss to Colts