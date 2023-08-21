Trey Lance is rumored to be potentially available in the trade market ahead of the 2023 NFL season after falling down the San Francisco 49ers' depth chart. The franchise is expected to move forward with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback, leaving Lance in a competition with Sam Darnold for the backup role.

While Darnold holds almost no trade value, Lance is still a prospect with elite athleticism, so he could command some value. This is presumably why the 49ers are more likely to explore a trade involving Trey Lance, as it could maximize their return.

Kay Adams discussed the situation during a recent "Up & Adams" episode. She pointed out an interesting possible landing spot where he could potentially develop during the 2023 NFL season and be named a starter next year:

“How about the Vikings? This is the team that I saw pop up and I said, 'Oh my god, I like that.' First of all, cute connection family vibe there, that's his hometown team. You want to send him there, there's no rush for him to like get out there and do anything.

"He can sit, he can develop for a year behind a quarterback who will help teach him. He's not afraid to, you know, he's a very made man. Kirk Cousins, who's still starting there, and has been consistent for the past almost decade for this team.

"Cousins hits free agency next year, so this would be a nice sort of fit if he does sit and learn from him and all that osmosis sort of creeps in. Then maybe before Kirk moves on somewhere else, you can get him to start, and it gives yourself your QB and cap relief. So, a trade to the Vikings, not the craziest idea.”

Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2023 NFL season. They don't appear to have his successor on their roster right now, so this will become an issue next offseason if they do in fact decide to move on from the veteran. Trey Lance could potentially solve this and would give them a year to analyze and develop him first.

Trey Lance's NFL career so far with 49ers

Trey Lance

Trey Lance was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft to eventually replace Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter. His opportunity to do so came at the beginning of last year, but an injury ended his season after just two games. This eventually led to rookie Brock Purdy emerging as their new preference to be their franchise quarterback.

In total, Lance has started just four career games in two years with the 49ers. He has recorded 797 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, also adding 235 rushing yards and another touchdown.

He has flashed the potential to be a legitimate dual-threat quarterback but hasn't really had the opportunity to prove it yet.

