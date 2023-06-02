Brittany Mahomes has made headlines as Kansas City Current's new co-owner for the last couple of months. Promoting her new team by actively being involved in their activities, there is no denying Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' support.

In a recent interview, Kay Adams and KC Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta discussed Brittany, and how her ownership has helped boost women's soccer. After all, Brittany is one of the most popular faces in the NFL, earning millions of followers through her social media account.

Adams credits Brittany and Patrick, with LaBonta agreeing with the impact they have brought. After all, promotion via Kansas City's most popular couple certainly warrants some attention.

Adams, while talking to LaBonta, said:

"Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick, they are co-owners of the Kansas City Current. And Brittany Mahomes has been such a huge force for the sport. I follow her on Instagram, it's how I see a lot of what you do. What you guys are doing".

Of course, the conversation was incomplete without bringing up Brittany breaking ground on the team's new stadium.

"She broke ground on the world's first stadium built for a women's professional team. How important is that type of commitment from ownership when we are trying to grow the women's game?"

LaBonta, who has been with the Current for around 10 years, referred to the new changes as 'unbelievable'. He admitted to not having the backing of the city or sport when they began.

In fact, Brittany might be more famous in KC than her husband now, who plays for the men's soccer team.

Brittany Mahomes' work with KC Current and soccer background

Before Brittany chose to pursue fitness training, she was a successful international soccer star in Iceland. She played four years with the UT Tyler Patriots, scoring 31 goals and placing her as their second all-time scorer.

She even bagged an All-State honor with 22 goals in her senior year.

Signing with the UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland, Brittany was with the team for one season. While they won the championship trophy, Brittany ended up returning to KC to pursue her career as a trainer.

Her work with KC Current is surely representative of her history in soccer.

As mentioned, of the most special moments was the 27-year-old breaking ground for their upcoming stadium.

Celebrating with her daughter Sterling, Brittany wrote:

"Making history with my daughter on my hip! Such an incredible day, thank you Kansas City."

