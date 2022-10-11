KC Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. takes on roll of Drum Honoree for Chiefs' MNF 

The Kansas City Chiefs choose a Drum Honoree for every home game at Arrowhead Stadium. That person gets to bang the drum just before kickoff. It is an honor that many Chiefs fans long for.

Just before the Monday night kickoff of the game between the Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. was given the honor of banging the drum. While wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey, Witt took "power swings," as he described it, onto the drum. The moment was captured on the live broadcast, as well as on Witt's Instagram page.

Witt was actually not initially tasked with the job of banging the drum. University of Kansas Men's Basketball coach Bill Self was originally scheduled to do the honors. But a scheduling issue for Self allowed Witt, who just finished his rookie season, to give it a try. He even had the opportunity to meet Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also happens to be a partial owner in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Witt was drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his MLB Debut on Opening Day 2022 for the Royals. He finished his first major league season, hitting .254, along with 20 homeruns and 30 stolen bases.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce lead Chiefs to comeback win over Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Despite having other offensive weapons available, tight end Travis Kelce is easily quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. After being down by 17 in the first half of Monday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City fought their way back.

ESPN @espn Kelce to get the Chiefs on the board MahomesKelce to get the Chiefs on the board Mahomes ➡️ Kelce to get the Chiefs on the board‼️ https://t.co/3AbiEbJOco

Kelce had four touchdown passes from Mahomes, who threw for 292 yards and now has a QB rating of 123.9. Kelce had seven catches on the night, four of which ended up being touchdowns. Kelce now has 94 catches, 1,251 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The quarterback/tight end duo is clearly making a name for themselves as the next Tom Brady/Rob Gronkowski offensive unit in the National Football League.

The Chiefs were able to pull off a 30-29 win and advance to 4-1 on the season. Kansas City will face their toughest AFC matchup next Sunday afternoon when they the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. The last time both teams met was in the AFC playoffs last season where Kansas City pulled off an overtime win. The outcome of that game ended up changing the overtime playoff rules, which now allows both teams to have a chance with the ball.

Poll : 0 votes