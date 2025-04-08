Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra beams with pride after daughter Kamari's "sold out/oversold" Madagascar musical show

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen and Ciandra Monique got engaged in 2017 and married in 2022. They share four kids from their relationship: daughters Kamari, Kaliyah, Ka’oir, and a son named Kado. Among the four, Kamari is the eldest, born in May 2015.

The oldest daughter did a "Madagascar" play in her school based on the 2005 animated movie by DreamWorks Films. The musical stage adaptation was fun and energetic. It was attended by many parents, as seen in the clip shared by Ciandra on her Instagram on Sunday:

“Cast 2 closing matinee had a sold out/ over sold show!! 👏🏽 Kamari & the rest of those who participated had been working hard since January rehearsing once a week to get to this weekend! These kids AMAZED me! Job well done! Here’s a glimpse of their hard work🤩⭐️👏🏽 & Again so proud of my girl for trying something for the first time and getting one of the main parts 🦒🫶🏼”

Ciandra’s caption reflected that she felt proud of her daughter’s performance and talent. She shared another clip on her IG story that read, “Go Mari. My girl killed it!” as Kamari took the stage to sing while wearing a cap, a dotted shirt with a yellow-red combo and grey pants.

Ciandra later shared a throwback clip where baby Kamari tried to mimic dialogue on television. Besides singing, Kamari is also learning piano, and she has even performed on stage.

Ciandra Monique IG stories

In December, Ciandra shared a clip on her IG where Kamari appeared playing the piano on stage as Ciandra captioned, “Kamari on the keys🎹🎼💖.” She also wrote a heartfelt message for herself in the clip:

“POV: Your oldest is not a baby anymore and is killing it in Piano class. She got her dad’s music bug.”

Keenan Allen showcases his musical talent on football field

Besides playing football, former LA Chargers wideout Keenan Allen has a keen interest in music, and he loves playing piano.

In November 2023, when he was with the Chargers, Allen was invited by Cabbie to Sportsnet for a brief conversation. Cabbie surprised Allen with an E-X10 series from Roland, which Allen played delightfully. Allen later sang “Confession Part II” by Usher. It explains where his daughter Kamari got her singing and musical talent.

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

