Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra praises Bears star after "best" offseason outing

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Feb 19, 2025 18:30 GMT
Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen is credited with giving his wife quite the offseason trip (image credit: getty)

Last offseason, Keenan Allen was traded from the LA Chargers to the Chicago Bears. This offseason, he is spending some downtime and his wife documented the sweet gesture he recently made.

Allen's wife Ciandra shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the Pacific Coast Highway. She added a caption expressing how she loved the coast of California as she returned from a trip to the spa. She called the experience the "BEST" and thanked Allen for the experience.

"California coast, also the spa @pelicanhillresort. the BEST massage I've ever had! thanks babe @keenan13allen," Ciandra captioned on Tuesday.
Allen's wife Ciandra shared a post on her Instagram Story. (image creditL instagram/ciandramonique)
Allen's wife Ciandra shared a post on her Instagram Story. (image creditL instagram/ciandramonique)

Ciandra Allen didn't share whether it was just an offseason trip for the couple or if it was related to Valentine's Day.

Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra hinted at uncertain future with NFL free agency

Keenan Allen spent 11 seasons with the LA Chargers before he was traded to the Chicago Bears last March. He spent one season with the Chicago Bears and is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2025 campaign.

In January, his wife Ciandra recapped their family's holiday adventures while hinting that they don't know where the wide receiver will play next. She also thanked Chicago for the fun their family had and how excited she was for the offseason and their travel plans.

"life the last 2 weeks. grateful we got to experience a true winter/christmas szn in Chicago. It truly is a beautiful place! The kids loved the snow in the past 24hrs lol Cherishing all the memories we made with such amazing company this szn,Let’s pick it up in the off szn!🫶🏼 We shall see where the journey leads The Allen fam next. until then off szn vacay us!🤸🏽‍♀️🤪 a time was had Chicago, Thank you🧡," Ciandra captioned.
In 15 games in 2024, Allen had 70 receptions for 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He is expected to be one of the top free-agent WRs available this offseason.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
हिन्दी