  • Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra shares 3-word message about Justin Herbert's stunning TD pass amid throw of the year buzz

Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra shares 3-word message about Justin Herbert's stunning TD pass amid throw of the year buzz

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 25, 2025 18:29 GMT
Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra commented on a post about the Chargers' offense. (Photos via Ciandra Allen's Instagram/Getty Images)

Keenan Allen returned to the Los Angeles Chargers this season and now he and his team are 3-0 to start the season. Allen and quarterback Justin Herbert connected on an impressive touchdown pass in the Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The NFL shared an image of the touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to wide receiver Keenan Allen. The league's post asked if the throw under pressure was the best of the year thus far.

Keenan Allen's wife wanted to ensure the wide receiver received credit for his role in the play as well. Adding that Allen's catch was also one of the best of the year so far.

"and THIS CATCH!"-Ciandra Allen wrote on her Instagram Story.
Allen's wife Ciandra shared her thoughts on a Chargers post. (Photo via Ciandra Allen's Instagram Story)

Keenan Allen's touchdown pass from Justin Herbert tied the game with under three minutes to go. Chargers' kicker, Cameron Dicker then secured the win with a 43-yard field goal for the 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers are now 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2002.

Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra celebrated Chargers win over Broncos

Ciandra Allen shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, documenting the Chargers win over the Denver Broncos. Her husband was an integral part of the win, as he had the game tying touchdown catch.

She expressed her excitement at being back at SoFi Stadium. Also expressing the appreciation for the love they have received from the fans since their return to Los Angeles this year.

"Feels good to be right back in the action in my seats!🤪🏈 The amount of love we’ve continued to receive is everything! 🫶🏼🥹 🏈 3-0 BABY WITH SLAY BACK HOME👽⚡️"-Ciandra captioned her Instagram post.

In March 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers traded Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. On August 5, 2025, he signed a one-year deal worth $8.5 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has 12 catches for a total of 129 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

