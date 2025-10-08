  • home icon
  Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra shares sideline moments after Chargers WR made NFL history

Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra shares sideline moments after Chargers WR made NFL history

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 08, 2025 18:07 GMT
Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra celebrated his good news. (Photos via Ciandra Allen's Instagram)

Keenan Allen hit a career milestone on Sunday and his wife, Ciandra celebrated his accomplishment. During the Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Allen became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions.

Ciandra Allen shared a glimpse of her gameday look, a sideline photo with Allen and celebrated his history making performance. Ciandra Allen paired Allen's Chargers jersey with a denim skirt and gray sneakers.

"always keeping it 1- THOU’ WOW ✅🥇🏈👏🏽 #careermilestone #fastestplayerto1000" Ciandra captioned the Instagram post.
The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver did so in 159 games, surpassing former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., who did so in 167 NFL games.

Keenan Allen had five catches for 58 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. In five games this season, Allen has 29 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra celebrated his 13th NFL season

Keenan Allen returned to where it all began this year, with the Chargers. In anticipation of his 13th season in the National Football League, his wife, Ciandra celebrated the start of the new season.

Ciandra Allen shared a series of photos in a post on Instagram last month. In the first photo, Ciandra and their four children visited the wide receiver at training camp. In another photo, the family of six can be seen celebrating his return to Los Angeles at the Chargers' practice facility. She also showed appreciation for the Chargers' fan base and their warm welcome back to the team he played 11 seasons with.

"Home in August💙 szn 13 for #13 👽⚡️" Ciandra Allen shared.
Keenan Allen was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He remained with the organization until March 2024 when he was traded to the Chicago Bears. He played one season with Chicago before he became a free agent and resigned with Los Angeles on a one-year deal in August.

The Chargers were off to a successful start this season with a 3-0 record. Losses to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders in consecutive weeks now has them at just one game above a .500 record.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
