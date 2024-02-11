"Keep moving, he's trouble": Fans warn Jason Kelce as Jackson Mahomes greets Eagles star in Las Vegas

Fans aren't impressed with Jackson Mahomes' presence at the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes' younger brother has often been called out on social media by trolls, referring to his previous scandals and an alleged sexual battery case.

Walking around in Las Vegas, Jackson greeted Jason Kelce in the lobby. The two seem to share a normal greeting, embracing each other as they go their ways.

Fans, of course, took to calling Jackson out on social media:

Jason was at the Cosmopolitan Hotel, walking around as fans tried to get an autograph or a photograph from the Philadelphia Eagles star. However, they wondered how Jackson ended up appearing out of nowhere.

Fans troll Jackson on TikTok as the younger man greets Jason Kelce in Las Vegas

"Jason keep moving! He's trouble!" one user wrote.

Another TikTok fan wrote:

"So, uh, my brother is friends with your brother and uh we need to be friends too. Here's my purse".

Some even referred to Jaskcon as creepy or stalker-like, confused as to how he randomly showed up.

Others were concerned about Jason's safety in the lobby, stating that the video gave them anxiety as they advised Jason to get some security.

Jackson Mahomes goes viral for being denied entry into sister-in-law Brittany's party

Jackson Mahomes hasn't taken time to go viral as the Super Bowl weekend arrives.

At a party before the Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers clash, Jackson was captured on video as he tried to enter Brittany's exclusive section but the security guy restricted Jackson from doing so.

Jackson ended up reacting on Twitter (now X) after the link was shared on social media.

While Patrick Mahomes' family has constantly been in the public eye, Jackson and Brittany are a common target for haters and trolls.

The comments have been higher since last year, when Jackson Mahomes was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Aspen Vaughn, a 40-year-old Kansas City restaurant owner, went to the media with the information.

Jackson was also arrested before he was bonded out.

As of now, his attorneys have filed to dismiss his sexual battery charges.