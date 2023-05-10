"Keep sports & politics separated!" - Fans sound off on Georgia Football for declining invitation to visit White House

The 2022 Georgia Football team ultimately declined an invite for a White House visit. They also won the 2021 national championship but could not make the visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, Georgia’s athletic department released this statement:

“The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12. Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.

“However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

The Athletic's senior writer Seth Emerson also shared the statement on Twitter.

Seth Emerson @SethWEmerson News: Georgia has turned down an invitation to the White House:

NFL fans shared their thoughts regarding Georgia’s refusal to spend time in the nation’s capital. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"I never understood the whole trip to the White House thing. Keep sports & politics separated!"

Here are some of the top reactions from fans:

"I never understood the whole trip to the White House thing. Keep sports & politics separated!"

"I liked when teams went no matter who the President is"

"Weird that they just declined without a reason. I haven't been keeping up on the news but it doesn't seem like anything too controversial is going on."

"Wasn't any need to go anyways all the Bulldogs top players from last year are now in the NFL."

"It's especially weird bc most of the roster are black kids from a blue state, so hard to believe it has to do with politics. Could be scheduling issue, or since they won the natty last year too, most of the team just went to white house."

"I mean half the team is in the NFL. They're probably more focused on that"

"One day teams will be able to go to the White House without worry of optics of doing political favors again. Crazy to think this trend of teams not accepting WH invites has been going on for 6 years, wish we all didn't hate each other so much."

The Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship by dominating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7. It is the largest margin of victory for any bowl game in college football history. Consequently, the Associated Press ranked Georgia football as the best in the nation after the 2022 NCAA Division I FBS season.

With the Bulldogs not making the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the LSU Tigers remain the last national champion that made the trip to the White House. The Alabama Crimson Tide did not go after winning the crown after the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgia’s political leaders ratified a bipartisan resolution urging the White House to invite the Bulldogs after their second consecutive championship. On February 22, the White House said that the President looked forward to welcoming the team.

The two sides discussed an appropriate date for the visit but couldn’t agree due to scheduling conflicts. The remaining Georgia football players will return to campus in June for summer workouts.

Georgia football's winning ways led to NFL Draft success

The winning program that head coach Kirby Smart built has put NFL teams on notice. That’s why 15 players from Georgia football were selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Five Bulldogs defensive players came off the board in round one, the most from one school in draft history.

Aside from number one overall selection Travon Walker, the likes of Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Lewis Cine were also taken in round one. Offensive players George Pickens, James Cook, and Zamir White were a part of the 2022 draft class as well.

A year later, several Bulldogs players from the 2022 team may not be available for the White House trip if it is indeed pushed to a later date. Ten were selected in the 2023 draft, with Jalen Carter going to the Philadelphia Eagles as the ninth overall pick.

Georgia football’s 2023 NFL draft class includes Broderick Jones, Nolan Smith, Darnell Washington, Kelee Ringo, Stetson Bennett, Christopher Smith II, and Robert Beal Jr.

Offensive tackle Warren McClendon and running back Kenny McIntosh were selected in the fifth and seventh rounds. The Minnesota Vikings also signed Georgia placekicker Jack Podlesny as an undrafted free agent.

