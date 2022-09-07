"Keep writing, keep talking" - Dak Prescott issues a stern warning to his haters ahead of Dallas Cowboys' opening tie against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dak Prescott has heard the doubts surrounding his team ahead of his matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their encounter from last year was one of the best games of the season. Both teams are looking to get a win in their season opener.

It is one of the marquee quarterback matchups of the season, and fans are fortunate to have it this early. But it's a big game for the Dallas Cowboys as they lost the matchup last season.

Things won't get easy for the Cowboys in Game 2 as well, where they will face last year's Super Bowl finalists Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys don't want to get into a 0-2 hole. Very few teams have managed to make a comeback after starting the season with two losses.

Prescott has heard all of it, but it doesn't appear to bother him and his teammates in the slighest.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Dak Prescott is excited, but wants everyone to know he's ready to prove them all wrong:

“Where we are right now, it’s all excitement. It is. It’s truly a privilege to be the quarterback of this team. To be a leader of these guys, offense, defense, this coaching staff that we have.

"And yeah, especially with everything being said about us. You know what I mean? The lack of what we have. Keep writing, keep talking. We’re ready to go play.”

The matchup will be a Sunday Night Football game and figures to once again be one of the best of the season.

Who's going to win, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?

Right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored to win. They're currently 1.5 point favorites, though that is a very small margin of victory.

The Dallas Cowboys are at home, which gives them a boost. However, the Buccaneers are probably the better team.

Dak Prescott is really good, but so is Tom Brady. The Cowboys boast a talented duo of wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. But the Buccaneers have an all-time trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

The Cowboys have a solid defense that was very opportunistic last season. The Buccaneers have had a top unit for several seasons. Overall, the Cowboys are a pretty good team, but the Buccaneers are probably better in most position groups.

The home-field advantage helps, but it probably won't be enough for a Dak Prescott and Cowboys victory.

