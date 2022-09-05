Dak Prescott makes his views on Tom Brady clear ahead of Cowboys' prime time clash against Buccaneers to kickstart 2022 NFL campaign

Dak Prescott is one of the premier quarterbacks in the league. He's among the top 10 highest paid players at that position and has been a Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowler in just six seasons.

However, even he has tremendous respect for Tom Brady, who many consider to be the greatest quarterback of all time. He called Brady as much, saying:

“You definitely have to embrace it, a guy whose résumé speaks for itself. Shows up at his age and is still better than most to do this, the greatest to do this honestly. In the moment to play him, understand what that team’s gonna bring with him as the leader and him on the other side. Just ready for that matchup."

Jon Sokoloff @JonSokoloff Former #MississippiState QB Dak Prescott was honored in the first quarter tonight and Bulldog fans were the opposite of silent when they heard his name Former #MississippiState QB Dak Prescott was honored in the first quarter tonight and Bulldog fans were the opposite of silent when they heard his name https://t.co/74TXb5ggYX

Brady and the Dallas star will face off in Week 1 in prime time. Despite being such an early game, it will likely be one of the most anticipated matchups all year long.

Two elite quarterbacks going head-to-head on national television is something football fans have longed for.

Prescott himself is excited about the matchup:

“I’ve said over and over, pressure is a privilege, and I think playing in as many prime-time and national games as we do it just allows those expectations and standards – that everybody has, not just for myself – to always be heightened..."

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most Pass Yards per Game over the last 3 seasons



Dak Prescott 302.9

Patrick Mahomes 295.9

Justin Herbert 292.2

Tom Brady 285.8 Most Pass Yards per Game over the last 3 seasonsDak Prescott 302.9Patrick Mahomes 295.9Justin Herbert 292.2Tom Brady 285.8 https://t.co/4XBnFpAriV

This might be Brady's last year, so opponents are probably salivating at their final opportunity to go toe-to-toe with him.

Who has a better chance at MVP, Dak Prescott or Tom Brady?

The fact that a 29-year-old quarterback is in the same conversation as a 45-year-old when it comes to who's winning MVP is astonishing. There is no reason Brady should be up for the award at that age, yet he finished second in voting last year.

Brady has the offensive weapons to do it again. The trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones is an all-time trio and will give Brady so much help that it's difficult to see him struggling at all.

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cowboys quarterback has two solid running backs in Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott and two strong pass catchers in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. The age factor and rushing ability also favors Prescott.

Vegas heavily favors one over the other, though:

Josh Allen +600

Patrick Mahomes +750

Tom Brady +800

Aaron Rodgers +900

Justin Herbert +900

Joe Burrow +1200

Dak Prescott +1300

According to those odds, it'd be a surprise to see Prescott win over Brady.

