Skip Bayless bullish on Cowboys star being named 2022 NFL MVP 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a Rookie of the Year winner and two-time Pro Bowler. He is yet to become an MVP, though he did finish sixth in the voting for his rookie season. Prescott had a really strong year last season but was not a finalist for the NFL's most prestigious award.

Skip Bayless is known for his love of the Cowboys, and you see the delight or the sadness in his eyes following every fixture. Dallas is a regular topic of conversation on Undisputed, where Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are co-hosts.

Bayless has been critical of Prescott at times, but he believes this might be the Dallas star's year. He mentioned this to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed:

"Shannon, I just got a gut feeling he's going to live up to it this year, and I do think he has a great shot at MVP. Right now, I'd give Brady a slight edge in that category, but I think he'll be neck and neck."

He continued:

"I think that opening night game will be a preview of a down the stretch battle between Dak and Brady for MVP. And I think Dak will live up and I do like some of the little additions to this team."

However, he admitted to Sharpe that he might be falling into a trap:

"And maybe I'm overreacting. Maybe I'm falling right back into the trap, as I admitted yesterday. But I do like the feel of this team against a pretty easy schedule, too, to go 12-5 and keep Dak in the MVP race all year long."

Prescott and the Cowboys start the season by facing off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 11. This could very well be one of the premier matchups of the entire season.

What are Dak Prescott's MVP odds with the Cowboys this season?

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots

If Skip Bayless set the odds, then Prescott would be a strong contender for MVP, right behind Brady. However, according to Vegas, there are six others with better chances of winning MVP:

Josh Allen +600

Patrick Mahomes +750

Tom Brady +800

Aaron Rodgers +900

Justin Herbert +900

Joe Burrow +1200

Dak Prescott +1300

Matthew Stafford +1400

Russell Wilson +1400

Perhaps Bayless will take the bet and look like an absolute genius when Prescott wins MVP for the Cowboys. But then again, perhaps not. Dallas on paper are a very good side, and in the regular-season they do perform well. But can they match up against the Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay lost Rob Gronkowski to retirement and center Ryan Jensen to a season-long injury. They replaced Gronkowski with Kyle Rudolph, who should be an adequate replacement, given the other weapons on the Buccaneers' offense. Losing Jensen was a bitter blow, and Robert Hainsey will have to step up in his absence.

The Buccaneers look the stronger side on paper, given the talent they have all over the field. But that doesn't mean they will come out on top in Texas. This will doubtless be an intense matchup and a close one. It's definitely one to watch on September 11.

