Kellen Moore is among the many who have chimed in on the controversial conversation surrounding the tush-push. In fact, all 32 NFL owners are scheduled to vote on whether or not to ban the plan entirely ahead of the 2025 season.

The play has been made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles, where Moore served as the offensive cordinator last season before being hired as the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints this year. He is obviously familiar with the situation and recently gave his take on the potential ban.

Moore said:

"I'm comfortable with the play. There's no injury data, I don't see any issues ... Other teams have tried it and haven't had as much success ... I got Nick."

Kellen Moore is clearly in support of allowing the tush-push to remain as a legal play. As he explained, many other teams have tried to use it, or a similar variation, but have been unable to be as successful as the Eagles have.

It is their go-to play in short yardage situations and Jalen Hurts has executed it to near perfection as their own twist on the quarterback sneak.

Many have described it as being similar to a rugby scrum and it currently breaks no NFL rules. It's essentially a quarterback sneak, but with two players behind Hurts pushing him forward, as the offensive line blocks as low as possible. It has been nearly unstoppable when the Eagles need to gain a yard.

The charge to potentially ban it began with a proposal from the Green Bay Packers and has since gained support from other teams around the league. Several coaches have spoken up to say they believe it should be banned, but Kellen Moore is not one of them after stating that he backs Nick Sirianni in the situation.

What will it take for tush-push to be banned in NFL this year?

Tush-push ban

In order for the rules to be changed in a way to ban the tush-push going forward, all 32 NFL owners will vote on the situation. As for any other proposed rule change around the league, at least 24 owners would need to vote in favor of altering the current rule.

If at least 24 owners vote in favor of banning it, a rule change will then be required. If it doesn't receive the required amount of votes, then the tush-push will continue to be a part of the game for at least the upcoming season.

