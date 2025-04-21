Kellen Moore predicted to land his 'Dak Prescott' by drafting 81-TD QB with No. 9 overall pick in Round 1

Kellen Moore spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. He helped the franchise to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore was then hired as the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the franchise decided to part ways with Dennis Allen.

The New Orleans Saints have the ninth overall pick in the first round of this year's draft. Draft experts and analysts project them to utilize this pick on a quarterback after Derek Carr's recent injury.

According to Chad Reuter, Kellen Moore and his team have been linked to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. He stated that Dart is similar to the likes of quarterbacks Kellen Moore has coached before, including the likes of Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and others.

"I consider Dart at this spot even before we learned Derek Carr's 2025 availability is in doubt, thanks to a shoulder injury," Chad Reuter wrote. "Dart would be a good fit with new head coach Kellen Moore, distributing passes from the pocket and running for tough yardage when required in a way that remind Moore of QBs he's coached in the NFL before, like Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts."

Jaxson Dart began his collegiate journey with USC in 2021. After his freshman campaign, he decided to join Lane Kiffin's team and was immediately named the starter after his arrival. During his four-season stint in college, the quarterback tallied a total of 1,307 yards and 81 TDs passing.

NFL insider believes Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough are 'legitimate contenders' for Kellen Moore and the Saints

Given Derek Carr's injury situation, the Saints will have to come up with a contingency plan in the draft. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints might decide to pass up on Shedeur if he is available on the board.

Instead of the Colorado quarterback, Yates believes that Kellen Moore and his team will either go for Jaxson Dart or Louisville's Tyler Shough.

"I have gotten a sense that the Saints are there with Sanders," Yates stated via ESPN. "But it's important to remember every few parties are motivated to reveal their intentions before the draft, which makes it difficult to know what's true. It's smokescreen season. I'll sell this...for now."

"While I generally lean away from the Saints making a QB with the ninth pick, some evaluators believe Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Louisville's Tyler Shough are legitimate targets for the Saints over the course of the draft."

Kellen Moore will have to choose wisely if he wants to ensure success during his debut campaign with the Saints.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to draft a quarterback with the first-round pick or go the non-quarterback route to prioritize other positions of need.

