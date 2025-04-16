"Worst player in New Orleans history" - Saints fans blast Derek Carr as new details emerge on QB's shoulder injury

Derek Carr was set to continue his role as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. However, the franchise found itself in a dire situation when reports emerged of an injury, potentially requiring surgery. This has led the Saints on a quest to find a suitable replacement in the draft for 2025.

However, The Athletic's Diana Russini provided some interesting updates regarding Derek Carr's injury. On her podcast, she expressed her doubts over the situation. Russini also talked about how it could be a potential masquerade to pressure the team on drafting a quarterback and trading him to another team.

"Maybe this is Derek Carr looking at the situation going, 'I don't want the Kirk Cousins treament. I don't want to be your quarterback.' You guys draft a young guy and its basically, 'When is this guy going to play?'"

"I did have a lot of text messages and conversations over the last few days about the Derek Carr situation and it was very hard for me to find someone in football who said, 'Oh, Derek's definitely dealing with a serious shoulder injury.' It was, 'How long have you been doing this? You know what this is about.' Trade bait. End of the day, that's what this is about."

Expand Tweet

NFL fans took to social media to share their reactions to the new details about the Saints quarterback.

"She also said Derek Carrs team released the information about his shoulder just to spite the Saints and show other teams that they really want a QB. That's really some h*e shit," one fan commented.

"Well, Carr's a b**ch so....," another fan said.

"Dude ain't no f****ng Saint....Worst player in New Orleans History..Thanks DA," this fan wrote.

"Dudes a f****ng weasel," another fan commented.

"Get this f***in dude out of here please," one fan said.

"DCarr is close to being the most hated player of all time lmfao, he ain't do shit but steal from this city," this fan wrote.

The Saints restructured Derek Carr's contract this offseason

Derek Carr joined the Saints on a four-year, $150 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. However, his two seasons with the franchise were marred by injury. Last season, the quarterback only played 10 games, tallying 2,145 yards and 15 TDs passing.

The Saints brought in Kellen Moore as the team's new head coach this offseason. Despite Carr's underwhelming performance, he decided to stick with him as the team's QB1. Last month, they restructured the quarterback's contract, converting most of his salary into a signing bonus.

