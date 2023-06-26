It appears that former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is never far from anyone's mind, even celebrity singers and radio hosts.

Singer Kelly Clarkson was recently on the Howard Stern Show to promote her latest album called "Chemistry." Clarkson is also getting back on her feet after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and this is where Stern focused his attention. He asked Clarkson about her dating life now that she is some time removed from her divorce.

A couple of names popped up as Stern probed Clarkson, one being comedian Pete Davidson. The other being Tom Brady. Could Clarkson see herself with the seven-time Super Bowl champion?

Clarkson said on the Howard Stern Show via usmagazine.com:

“I have a lot of confidence. I’m a very confident woman. [But] I don’t think I’d like to follow Gisele Bündchen. … How do you not think about that when you’re making out with him?”

Despite Clarkson being newly single, the prospect of dating Tom Brady is a rather daunting one for the famous singer. The thought of dating the former NFL superstar feels like a bridge too far for Clarkson right now.

Is Tom Brady enjoying retirement?

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

After over two decades of playing in the NFL, Brady announced his retirement. After having every minute accounted for and having to watch his diet, Tom Brady looks to be enjoying himself.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has been spotted just about everywhere over the last few months. He was seen at the French Open, and then days later on a yacht with YouTube sensation Mr. Beast.

Add in all the family time Brady finally gets with his kids and it adds up to a reasonably relaxed life. Of course, he has truly earned it. However, his uneventful retirement won't last for long. He is set to move into the broadcast booth in 2024 as a member of the Fox Sports commantary team as an analyst.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Brady: "If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement.."



Brady then nailed it on the "first try"



Video: Tom Brady collaborated with @MrBeast Brady: "If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement.."Brady then nailed it on the "first try" Video: Tom Brady collaborated with @MrBeastBrady: "If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement.."Brady then nailed it on the "first try"https://t.co/nrRufRn6V7

The 10-year, $375 million deal is a monster one and Brady will look to hit the ground running in his new profession. For now, the quarterback is enjoying his time in the sun, which includes having his name being thrown out as a potential dating partner of Clarkson.

