Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in a somewhat disappointing class. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is preparing for his second season in the NFL after an impressive rookie season where he almost took the team to an unexpected playoff berth.

While he almost made it in the grueling AFC, the bar will be higher this year - and he must deliver more. His development will play a huge part in how the Steelers fare this season, and with three other strong teams in the AFC North, Pittsburgh will have no chance if he doesn't take a big jump this year.

While every player uses the offseason to develop, the hype around the second-year quarterback might be getting a little bit out of control. When former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace said that Pickett's arm strength reminded him of Josh Allen, who has a cannon for an arm, NFL fans couldn't believe the comparison that was made by Wallace:

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Steelers CB and former Bills CB Levi Wallace said Pickett reminds him “a lot” of Josh Allen.



Pickett said in a recent interview that he expects to take a “big jump” next season.



Cam Heyward (Steelers DT) even said the “sky is the limit”… Kenny Pickett has SNEAKY arm strengthSteelers CB and former Bills CB Levi Wallace said Pickett reminds him “a lot” of Josh Allen.Pickett said in a recent interview that he expects to take a “big jump” next season.Cam Heyward (Steelers DT) even said the “sky is the limit”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kenny Pickett has SNEAKY arm strength 😳Steelers CB and former Bills CB Levi Wallace said Pickett reminds him “a lot” of Josh Allen.Pickett said in a recent interview that he expects to take a “big jump” next season.Cam Heyward (Steelers DT) even said the “sky is the limit”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VtLYYaUWMN

Taylor Clark @TaylorJClark8 @NFLRookieWatxh No one has ever been labeled as having "sneaky" arm strength. That is not a thing. @NFLRookieWatxh No one has ever been labeled as having "sneaky" arm strength. That is not a thing.

Anti-Social @UncleRob816 @NFLRookieWatxh Good ball. Looks like he had to put his whole body into it though… @NFLRookieWatxh Good ball. Looks like he had to put his whole body into it though…

Nna Mmadu👨🏾‍🍼 @_IKENNA_ @NFLRookieWatxh I know he ain’t having kids until he’s ready because he stays gloved up @NFLRookieWatxh I know he ain’t having kids until he’s ready because he stays gloved up

G @girons33 @NFLRookieWatxh QB with the double gloves is just sick work man. @NFLRookieWatxh QB with the double gloves is just sick work man.

alcazar @AlcazarTOG @NFLRookieWatxh Only thing they have in common is the number of picks they threw last season @NFLRookieWatxh Only thing they have in common is the number of picks they threw last season

Kenny Pickett's improvement is a big storyline in 2023

In 2022, his first mission was to lower his turnovers. Naturally, his early decision-making wasn't very good, and forced passes caused turnovers; with Mike Tomlin's experience, the issue was addressed: in his first five games, there were eight interceptions, while in the remaining eight games, he was intercepted only once.

That was an excellent first step, as it kept the Pittsburgh Steelers always alive in the games thanks to their excellent defense being able to close out games. If the quarterback wasn't shining, at least he was able to close out games - Pickett recorded five game-winning drives, placing him among the top five in this stat during the 2022 season.

In his second year, he will need to take bigger risks. On one hand, Pickett diminished his turnovers; on the other hand, he didn't pass for more than one touchdown in any game and did not have a passer rating over 100 in any of them.

When second-year quarterbacks are required to step forward, that's when the famous curse comes. In the Steelers' case, the next step for their quarterback is knowing when to be aggressive, especially as he has a good enough defense to bail him out sometimes.

