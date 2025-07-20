  • home icon
  Kenny Pickett's wife Amy sends 3-word message after showing off ring during Browns QB's appearance at Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl ring ceremony

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 20, 2025
Kenny Pickett celebrated the Super Bowl LIX win by the Philadelphia Eagles during the ring ceremony.
Kenny Pickett may now be a member of the Cleveland Browns, but her still took part in the 2025 Super Bowl ring ceremony. The Philadelphia Eagles held the ring ceremony on Friday, and all of the members of the 2024 roster were included in the celebration.

The quarterback and his wife, Amy, attended it and documented their time at the event on Instagram. Pickett shared a photo of his wife wearing the 2025 Super Bowl ring on her finger.

Amy Pickett also posted a photo on her Instagram story of them holding the Lombardi Trophy. She declared in the caption that it was hers.

"Mine," Amy wrote.
Amy then reshared a photo from the Eagles' Instagram account that showed a close-up look of the Super Bowl ring. She raved about its beauty.

"SHE'S SO BEAUTIFUL," Amy wrote.
Pickett spent the 2024 season with Philadelphia after he was traded by Pittsburgh. The quarterback played just five games, including one start, when Jalen Hurts dealt with an injury. He threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 15 yards and another touchdown.

Kenny Pickett sent heartfelt anniversary message to wife Amy

Kenny Pickett and his wife, Amy, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. In a post on Instagram, the quarterback penned a heartfelt message for her.

"Happy Anniversary to my rock! I love the life we have built together and I can’t wait to see what is in store for us. Always have, always will❤️," Pickett wrote on June 24.
The couple began dating in 2021; however, they have known each other since high school. Amy, a former soccer player, trained at the same facility as the Cleveland Browns quarterback during their teenage years. Kenny and Amy reconnected during a break from college when they were back home in New Jersey.

