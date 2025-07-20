Kenny Pickett may now be a member of the Cleveland Browns, but her still took part in the 2025 Super Bowl ring ceremony. The Philadelphia Eagles held the ring ceremony on Friday, and all of the members of the 2024 roster were included in the celebration.The quarterback and his wife, Amy, attended it and documented their time at the event on Instagram. Pickett shared a photo of his wife wearing the 2025 Super Bowl ring on her finger.Amy Pickett showed off the Super Bowl LIX ring. (Photo via Amy Pickett's Instagram)Amy Pickett also posted a photo on her Instagram story of them holding the Lombardi Trophy. She declared in the caption that it was hers.&quot;Mine,&quot; Amy wrote.Kenny Pickett and his wife Amy had an opportunity to pose with the Lombardi Trophy. (Photo via Amy Pickett's Instagram Story)Amy then reshared a photo from the Eagles' Instagram account that showed a close-up look of the Super Bowl ring. She raved about its beauty.&quot;SHE'S SO BEAUTIFUL,&quot; Amy wrote.The quarterback's wife then raved over the design of the Super Bowl LIX ring. (Photo via Amy Pcikett's Instagram Story)Pickett spent the 2024 season with Philadelphia after he was traded by Pittsburgh. The quarterback played just five games, including one start, when Jalen Hurts dealt with an injury. He threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 15 yards and another touchdown.Kenny Pickett sent heartfelt anniversary message to wife AmyKenny Pickett and his wife, Amy, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. In a post on Instagram, the quarterback penned a heartfelt message for her.&quot;Happy Anniversary to my rock! I love the life we have built together and I can’t wait to see what is in store for us. Always have, always will❤️,&quot; Pickett wrote on June 24. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple began dating in 2021; however, they have known each other since high school. Amy, a former soccer player, trained at the same facility as the Cleveland Browns quarterback during their teenage years. Kenny and Amy reconnected during a break from college when they were back home in New Jersey.