Kevin Clark draws parallels between Cam Ward and Patrick Mahomes ahead of QB's Titans debut

The Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in this year's NFL draft. He will enter his rookie year as the team's likely starting quarterback with the hopes of turning the franchise's fortunes.

Ad

On Monday, analyst Kevin Clark made an appearance on the 'Up & Adams' Show. While discussing Cam Ward's rookie campaign, he drew a parallel between the Titans quarterback and 3x Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Cam has Mahomes' ability to see the field from every place. And all of his flaws and mistakes were him trying to do too much, which is exactly what Mahomes was doing," Clark said. "It's the put the franchise on his back, and said I gotta throw the 60-yard cross body thing. They end up getting receptions very similar to Mahomes."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I could do an hour on Cam Ward, but I'll say this just say this very simply. I think you can do the extraordinary.....I think he can find guys on tight ends....also think he can buy 30 seconds or go behind the line of scrimmage and hit guys like Patrick Mahomes was able to."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Clark also gave his nod of approval to Ward potentially winning the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Clark is not the only one drawing a comparison between the Titans quarterback and Patrick Mahomes. In April, before the draft, ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe also drew similarities between Ward and Mahomes' games in an episode of First Take.

"I do believe you see some of the throws that he (Cam Ward) is making, and I think that kind of reminds him of Patrick (Mahomes)."

Ad

Titans OL JC Latham shares his true feelings about Cam Ward

The Titans are moving onto Phase 3 of the OTAs. And so far, Cam Ward has been making a positive impression on the coaching staff and veteran players.

Second-year offensive lineman JC Latham, who was drafted last year with the seventh overall pick, came forward to share his take on Ward.

Ad

"I think he's a great player and a great pick for the team," Latham said according to ESPN. "He has an immense amount of talent, shows up every day ready to work with the right attitude to hold himself accountable, and holds himself to a standard that a lot of people can learn from."

Last season, the Titans finished with an underwhelming 3-14 record. Only time will tell if Ward can help Brian Callahan's team improve during his rookie campaign this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.