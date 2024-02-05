Kevin Durant sends strong message to Josh Harris, Commanders after hiring Kliff Kingsbury as OC

After Josh Harris' Commanders confirmed they were hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator, Kevin Durant had some strong words for the pair. The basketball star, who was born in Washington D.C., clearly wants his hometown football team to experience success after years of mediocrity.

Much of the stasis came during the previous era under Dan Snyder and this season marks a clean break from the past. The last term' coaching staff led by Ron Rivera was dismissed at the end of the regular season and Josh Harris went ahead and hired Dan Quinn from the Dallas Cowboys.

But the new head coach is a defensive mastermind and they needed a new offensive coordinator who would assist the team in putting up the points. They have decided that Kliff Kingsbury gives them the best option to do so. Even though the wheels are churning in the background as Washington seeks to return to the elite in footballing circles, fans like Kevin Durant are impatient to see success.

The NBA star put out a succinct post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that Commanders supporters like him will not be happy with just a couple of announcements. He wrote,

"Welcome Kliff. Who’s next????? #HTTC"

This could also be Kevin Durant's way of asking Josh Harris and Kliff Kingsbury if Caleb Williams is next

There could be another way to read Kevin Durant's question and that pertains to their draft activity in the coming year. The Washington Commanders sit pretty in second in the picking slate after their horror season. Ahead of them are the Chicago Bears, who might not be willing to look at selecting a quarterback since they already have Justin Fields on their roster.

Caleb Williams is among the top prospects in this year's NFL Draft and has set the world alight while playing at USC. Since Kliff Kingsbury was the Senior Offensive Analyst with the same program prior to taking the job, it could mean that they are picking him as their next franshise quarterback. It might be that the basketball player is referring to such a possibility when he asks 'Who's next'.

Fans certainly seem to think so. If that happens, it also means that Sam Howell is likely to move on from the team. He did decently in challenging circumstances this season but his 21 interceptions were the most in the league. It seems like fans have decided that a new direction is needed in that position and it remains to be seen if Josh Harris and Kliff Kingsbury concur.